Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 2 will break fans’ hearts (recap and review)

We knew this season would crush us, make us angry, and leave us wanting more. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 1 dived deep to catch viewers up on the last six months without slowing down. The final seconds of the premiere propel us into the season with more questions than answers. Voit is still torturing the team, couples are tested, Tyler is a trainee, and the serial killer network investigation remains open. This season will push the BAU team to their limits like never before. Spoilers ahead.

L-R: Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

What happened in Criminal Minds season 3 episode 2

An unfortunate text interrupts Tara and Rebecca’s heartfelt morning. The vibe switches from analyzing their rekindled flame to unhappy news. This mysterious text travels through the entire team before they announce it. I screamed at the TV as they kept it from us, then yelled when they revealed it.

The first-look photos revealed Rossi, Luke, and JJ looking angry through a window. Episode 2 showed they watched Voit walk with his nurse’s assistance. Rossi and Voit have a weird interaction that stumps Rossi, who is rarely stumped. Due to Voit’s involvement, Tyler starts his training with the BAU, making me cheer.

This episode dives deep into Voit’s brain and the serial killers he brought together. The team encounters the serial killer who tortures and kills his victims in cages. A case that made my skin crawl with an unsub that looks harmless at first. But even a serial killer can be kind; it’s their form of manipulation. Is Voit also fooling the BAU and doctors with his recovery after a six-month coma?

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Voit wakes up from his coma

Voit pulls out of the coma at the end of episode 1, shocking us all when he scares the nurse. In episode 2, we find out he’s not hurting the nurse but being assisted by her as he walks around his hospital room. His recovery angers me; it’s a universal feeling for fans and the BAU.

Rossi smugly welcomed Voit back to the land of the living, making me giggle. But Voit's reaction not only floored Rossi but also made me cover my mouth and stare at the scene unfolding. It was almost like Voit was happy to see him and dismissed that he ever tortured him. I’m still shocked by the route the storyline is taking.

A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+ | Courtesy of Paramount

JJ suffers a major loss

Criminal Minds fans have known for a while that Josh Stewart was leaving the show and hanging up his badge as Will LaMontagne Jr., but no one foresaw how his storyline would end and how JJ would move forward without him. After meeting Will in season 2 (2007), his story ended in a matter of seconds and broke my heart. After suffering so many character deaths since season 1, I should be used to it. Spoiler alert, and no surprise, I cried like a baby as Will and JJ’s last scene unfolded.

In my delusional mind, I thought Will would remain alive as a background character, seen occasionally going on dates with JJ, and supporting their growing boys. The promo confirmed my worst fears: there would be a funeral, and Will’s was the most likely. They’ll last forever in our hearts as we say goodbye. The Twitter discourse surrounding his passing guts me as fans grieve after seeing the casket in the promo.

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 2 review

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 2 broke my heart. I knew I’d cry, but the ending gutted me. Josh Stewart's departure wrecked me. From the promo, this season plans to continue hurting us, which makes me want to scream. I love these characters and their lives, so saying goodbye to them is never easy.

Like the BAU, the turn of events pissed me off before smashing my heart. Voit woke up from his coma, creating new problems. To Rossi’s dislike, he may be the only one to solve Voit’s mind games. Because, of course, the writers couldn’t make this easy. Unfortunately, the BAU will be stuck with Voit for the rest of this season.

I don’t dislike diving deeper, but gracious, Voit pushes everyone’s buttons. At least he’s a good villain, I’ll give him that credit. He's created some terrible killers; the Zookeeper creeped me out. Maybe he got what he deserved, but he deserved more, considering what he did to his victims. Like Penelope, I wanted to solve the case but also look away from the video he sent the BAU.

Even so, Voit’s mind games are putting everyone in danger, which means the stakes are higher this season. We won’t be bored, especially if they keep us on the edge waiting for answers like those text reveal scenes. Honestly, I loved and hated those, but they were brilliant.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Additional Evidence:

As the credits rolled, I yelled, "Spencer Reid, get her fast because the team needs you." I predicted a crisis would bring him back, but I didn’t predict Will. Maybe I’m wrong, but I hope we see him hugging JJ and the team soon.

If Voit’s serial killers network keeps killing themselves and Voit is playing mind games, will the BAU solve this case this season? It frustrates me that they end it all once caught, and justice isn’t served adequately since the information dies with them.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.