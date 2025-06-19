Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 7 left fans in shambles (recap)

This post contains spoilers from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 7.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 6 gave us answers only to leave us in the dark again. Rebecca’s ex, Evan, returns, sending Tara into a jealous tizzy. A woman is buried alive, and a package locks down the FBI building. From one extreme to the next, Criminal Minds fans can’t rest when all the devils are roaming the world.

Episode 7 left me in shambles. The new network unleashes Sicarius Spiders into the mouths of their male victims, who are then placed inside balloons set to explode in their stomachs. I’m with Penelope on this one as she tries to stop the invisible spiders from crawling all over her. That’s not even the worst part of this week’s evidence: Voit agrees to help the BAU and comes face-to-face with his past, while Tara’s fate hangs in the balance.

L-R: RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 7, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 7

Although some may think Voit has overstayed his welcome, this week’s deep dive into why death is his addiction was fascinating. Despite his new lawyer’s advice, Voit revealed more about his upbringing to the BAU, leading them to believe Uncle Cyrus might have survived Voit’s poison. When his face appears on an iPad from the new network, Penelope and the team try to uncover the deepfake that knows way too much about Voit’s relationship with Uncle Cyrus.

All the evidence suggests that his uncle is behind the new network. Tyler and Voit get heated when Voit tells them he didn’t tell anyone about his spider MO. They later discover that Uncle Cyrus had a shipment of Sicarius Spiders in 1997, in addition to nurturing the killer in Voit from a young age.

If Voit’s storylines weren’t whiplash enough, Penelope’s keystroke results in disaster, sending her into a breakdown. The pain keeps going as the BAU is unaware that Tara was shot point blank in the parking deck while walking with Evan and Rebecca to a meeting.

L-R: Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 7, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Sicarius Spiders and Uncle Cyrus

After all this time, Uncle Cyrus’ torture is trying to turn Voit back into a serial killer and rejoin his disciples. Seeing Voit’s reaction to seeing his uncle staring back at him from the iPad was soul-crushing. I could see the years of torture flooding his mind. The new network is known for mind games to destroy their victims, and that ends up hurting Penelope instead of Voit.

Penelope and Voit’s one-on-one scene made me see Voit in a different light as she does cleansing oils to wash away Tate’s death, their actions, and all the gore from the day. What surprised me was how much Voit wants to be a good person, and how seeing Tate get murdered in front of him didn’t wake up his addiction. Maybe there’s hope for him.

L-R: Nicole Pacent as Rebecca Wilson, Geoff Stults as Evan Delray and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 7, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Tara’s fate hangs in the balance

Criminal Minds writers love a painful, dramatic cliffhanger that leaves one of the BAU team members hanging in the balance. As if season 3 hasn’t hurt the team enough, Tara is shot in a seemingly surprise attack by one of the new network’s disciples. From the brief scene, we can see that Evan and Tara are both shot, with Tara shielding Rebecca and taking two shots to the abdomen.

As Rebecca holds Tara, shouting for help, neither Tara nor Evan moves. I can’t even tell if they’re bleeding out or if their chests are rising and falling with shallow breaths. Although I can’t say the same for Evan, the season 4 filming confirmation cast photo includes Tara (Aisha Tyler) smiling with the rest of the BAU, so we can assume she pulls through.

Mustafa Speaks as Tate Andrews in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 7, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 7 review

Wrapping my head around episode 7 wasn’t easy because the storyline gave me whiplash. Voit’s emotions being scrambled didn’t help me understand better because he was so vulnerable to it all. Yet, he agreed to support the BAU and face his fears. He left the crime scene still his new self; his monster side hasn’t returned, which shocks me. His demons are dormant even after seeing a murder. I’m hoping it isn’t an act and that Penelope is right.

The Uncle Cyrus background was so sad. Voit could have stood a chance, but his uncle kept planting the bad seeds and molding him. It's crazy how long it took to share that information.

I agree with Prentiss: Ever since Voit woke up, the BAU has been losing. After she says that, the team is unaware that Tara has been shot. My heart breaks at them having to be at the hospital so soon after Will’s death. They’ve suffered so much.

Penelope breaking down on Luke’s shoulder broke my heart. Uncle Cyrus (or his disciples) failed in trying to draw out Voit’s side and instead caused Penelope to hurt someone she was trying to save. We still don’t know if Uncle Cyrus is a deepfake or not, because he tricked the BAU.

Tyler and Voit pissed at each other and then playing nice in the field was hilarious. Despite their differences, they worked together smoothly. Even though they didn’t win in the long run, they saved seven men that Tate remembered being held with. Then, captured two network disciples and found Voit’s old lawyer murdered by the disciples after he gave them everything he knew about the BAU and Voit.

