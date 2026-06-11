Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 episode 4 recap: Witch hunt and admirers 

We’re not done with Voit yet, but his story did just get interesting. After the failed podcast experience, I thought that was the end of Voit’s big involvement. Instead, Criminal Minds writers gave the serial killer an admirer who doesn’t enjoy being called pathetic. I’m excited to dig into the reason why he’s getting an admirer now. I wonder if his admirer is already a killer or just waiting to start.

On the flipside, the BAU team seemed to be doing much better after the grief JJ and Luke experienced in episodes 1 and 2. They’re even bonding over it as Luke helps JJ and Penelope take care of the boys. With Henry going to college soon and Will being gone a year, things are still hard. Change is difficult, but friends make it so much better.

Dash Mihok as Sean Fincher and Inny Clemons as Brenton Woodrow in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Paramount+ © 2026 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Witch Hunt Case

After picking up two cold cases, this case is happening in real time. We’re pulled right into the crime as episode 4 takes us to Colorado Springs. The most shocking isn’t the setup of the spouses, but seeing the killer's face. Usually, we only see it if the unsub murders both victims. He surprises us and leaves a surviving spouse who had to watch the other die by a sledgehammer to the head. Apparently, this latest murder, which we witnessed, accused the victims of religious heresy. To make matters worse, the surviving spouses’ sketches don’t help hunt down this unsub. The BAU is left with almost no clues and a ticking clock. The team splits up to solve the Colorda Springs case and Voit’s admirer mystery.

Rossi and Tyler walk through the crime scene, trying to figure out what really happened. I love how Rossi gives Tyler room to draw his own theories. Although he’s wrong, Rossi takes this as a teaching moment, one similar to how Gideon taught. Rossi stands in as the killer to get Tyler to think through the scene step-by-step. They conclude that the unsub put his victims on trial for heresy before killing them.

Prentiss meets with the latest spouse, trying to figure out why the unsub targeted them. The husband remembers the necklace with a crystal substance in a vial around the unsub’s neck. It was swinging from side to side during the murder. Tyler finds some of the substance in the corner of the room. They discovered that it was sodium chloride (salt), and it was also found at the previous crime scene.

L-R: Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Paramount+ © 2026 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Prentiss concludes that the case relates to a witch hunt when she hears of men accusing women of heresy and performing salt rituals. The next set of victims comes under trial. The wife baits the unsub to kill her for being a witch. Instead, he surprises us once again and hits the husband twice. All the wife can do is blame herself once she’s talking to Rossi. She’s ashamed of baiting the unsub and him turning on his MO.

After uncovering as much research as they can, they deliver the profile. They continue to be racing the clock against an unsub who can’t satisfy his need to hurt people. They need to know how the unsub is closer to the kids than the parents, since he will likely strike tomorrow morning. He knows the schedules and how not to be seen.

They’re right, we see the daughter leave, and the unsub enters and grabs the wife with a gun to her head. The husband and wife both confess to cheating and forgiving each other for their son’s passing to appease the unsub, but it only makes him hit the husband’s hand. As he’s about to kill the wife, the BAU comes barreling in, and Tyler shoots him before he can kill again.

L-R: Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Paramount+ © 2026 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Voit’s admirer

Tara tells Prentiss that forensics confirmed that Voit’s admired pressed ink to paper using an analog typewriter. Voit has his own crazy fan, similar to Mark David Chapman, who stalked and killed to gain fame. They agree the BAU needs to take this admirer seriously, since they’re not sure what the person is specifically looking to gain. Despite having no DNA to find the admirer, the postmark leads them to Pennsylvania and a town outside of Philly. With little to go on, Tara leaves to follow up with Voit.

Tara and Voit conclude that the admirer is precise and similar to the old Voit. He doesn’t think he’s committed an act of violence yet. Even though he took the time and effort to get the typed letters right and sent them, he’s still building up to actually hurting someone. Thanks to Voit, the admirer suffered a blow to his ego that made him angry enough to reach out. Although it was a bad choice of words by Voit, they hope he reaches out again so they can catch him.

His next message is three photos of a woman with her face hidden. Between Luke’s knowledge of trees and JJ being from Pennsylvania, they figure out where to start running DMV photos. They locate the woman and learn she has a psycho ex-boyfriend who took those pictures when they were still together. Connor Storrie (Heated Rivarly) joins the storyline as Lance Kingston. Although he’s a bit unhinged, he isn’t who they’re looking for. With a little IMDB search, we haven’t seen the last of Lance. After they interrogate him, the BAU loses him. He ends up in the truck at the end of the episode. We’re left wondering who the admirer is and why Lance is his cover.

L-R: Mekhai Andersen as Henry LaMontagne and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Paramount+ © 2026 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Henry’s college decisions

JJ struggles with getting ghosted by Henry and goes to Luke for advice. Turns out, Luke already knows something JJ doesn’t. Henry told Luke he was struggling to pick a college but kept it from his mom. Luke, being the best guy ever, told Henry he needed to talk to his mom. Now, JJ is left waiting for a moment to bring up the topic with him when the Colorado Springs case lands in their laps.

After Luke updates JJ on Lance never going near his ex-girlfriend again, they continue their conversation from earlier. JJ thanks him for Penelope and him being hers and the boys’ village. Without their extra eyes and ears, she doesn’t know how she’d be keeping up on her own. Luke reminds JJ that Henry will tell JJ when he’s ready and bets that time is now.

She wakes Henry up for ice cream and a chat. Even though she’s exhausted, she wouldn’t miss the chance to talk things through with her firstborn. After reminding Henry that she’ll be okay, he decides he does want to go to college in California. I understand losing his dad and moving changed so much for him in such a short amount of time. But, overall, JJ wants her kids to be happy and know that they can go be happy.

The next episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution airs June 18 on Paramount+.