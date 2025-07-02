Criminal Minds: Evolution star teases ‘explosive’ end in season 3 finale

Criminal Minds isn’t a stranger to creating explosive endings that leave fans wanting more. Not only is the BAU hunting one unsub a week, but they’re also tackling a whole network of unsubs who teach each other to kill more effectively. For weeks, the episodes have left fans wondering if the BAU will take down the network, if Voit is still a bad guy, and how the team will emerge on the other side.

When Adam Rodrigez (Luke) told US Weekly that season 3 would be a wild ride, noting that fans will be distraught by the end until season 4 premieres, ahead of season 3’s premiere, we knew this season would destroy us. From Will’s sudden death to Tara’s shooting, fans have been distraught since episode 2, and according to Rodrigez, the finale packs a punch.

Season 3 has been setting up the finale cliffhanger Rodrigez promised ahead of the May 8 premiere. According to Aisha Tyler (Tara), “there’s a really great puzzle box through the end of the season,” referring to the larger mystery being built. The race with the serial killer network comes down to these final two episodes. Tyler adds that “the end is explosive and will propel everybody into the beginning of season 4 in a really exciting way.”

Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Season 3 finale will propel fans into season 4 premiere

Aimee Garcia (Dr. Julia Ochoa) confirmed that the “seeds planted this season will sprout next season.” Three Criminal Minds: Evolution stars are warning us about the finale, so we'd better buckle up for this wild ride.

By planting “seeds of evil," the season deals with more profound cases while hunting a weekly unsub. The larger mystery explains why the trailer teases that we’re playing a game of Clue. With each episode, the BAU is closer to breaking the case until the network pulls the rug out from under them.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, in season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale predictions

Recapping this season hasn’t prepared me for the ending. The biggest twists are still to come. Criminal Minds loves to leave us craving answers, and screaming, “One more scene!” as the credits roll.

After all this time, we may discover that Voit has been playing dumb, while his followers planned his “abduction” to bring him back into the fold. On the other hand, he could have turned over a new leaf, but the network doesn’t want to give up their leader to the good side, so they abducted him to turn him. We’ve already seen one failed attempt by the Uncle Cyrus deepfake. In a twist of fate, I hope Voit turns good and flips the script on the network.

We’ll find out when the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale drops on Paramount+ on July 10. “The seeds of evil are blooming,” and it all comes down to the network and the BAU’s next moves.

