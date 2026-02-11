Cross season 2 release schedule and what to expect in the Prime Video series

Cross just premiered season 2 on Prime Video on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. Unlike Netflix, Prime Video is rolling out the new season of crime drama with weekly episodes.

We shared the full release schedule for Cross season 2 and what to expect in the new season.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross & Alona Tal as Kayla Craig. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Cross season 2 schedule

Cross season 1, which premiered in November 2024, was a full eight-episode binge drop, with the entire season dropping at once. In contrast, Cross season 2 is more spread out, as the first three episodes are now available on Prime Video.

New episodes of Cross season 2 will drop weekly on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Prime Video through the season finale on Wednesday, March 18.

Episodes 1-3: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Episode 4: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Episode 5: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Episode 6: Wednesday, March 4

Episode 7: Wednesday, March 11

Episode 8 (Season 2 finale): Wednesday, March 18

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross & Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

What’s coming in Cross season 2?

Prime Video loves its crime shows, and Cross is one of the best. It’s based on the character created by James Patterson, who’s been the star of literally dozens of novels. He’s also received the big-screen treatment, with Morgan Freeman playing the role in the films Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls, and Tyler Perry in 2012’s Alex Cross.

The Prime Video series is unique in that it tells an original story rather than adapting the books. Aldis Hodge plays Cross, a Washington D.C. homicide detective and brilliant psychologist wrestling with various inner demons and mourning his late wife. He uses that to tackle major crimes.

Besides Hodge, the cast includes Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson, Juanita Jennings as Regina "Nana Mama" Cross, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, Melody Hurd as Janelle "Jannie" Cross, Jennifer Wigmore as Chief April Anderson, Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey and Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer.

So far, the first three episodes (which you can read recaps of here) have been setting up a very compelling storyline. A string of murders of CEOs has Cross and the team protecting billionaire businessman Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard). That uncovered a connection to a human trafficking ring and the hints of a much larger conspiracy.

At the same time, Cross is dealing with personal issues involving revelations on his past and a surprising new connection with partner Craig. The series is going to keep amping up the stakes and build to a powerful conclusion so be sure to tune in every Wednesday to see Cross at the top of his game!

Cross season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Show Snob for episode recaps.