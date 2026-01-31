Everything coming to Prime Video in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

It’s another month, and that means we’re getting ready for fresh content to arrive on our favorite streaming platforms. As usual, Prime Video is the last to release its calendar for February 2026, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

Not only will Prime Video have some original content arriving, but there are also exciting licensed shows and movies worth checking out. Of course, the original content is what we love the most, and with one more episode of Fallout season 2, you need something to watch — and whether you want romance or crime, you’re covered!

Notable arrivals on Prime Video in February 2026

Like with any streamer, there are some pieces of content that stand out more than others. Cross season 2 is one of those, with three episodes dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 11. After that, there will be an episode a week released, bringing another twisty story that speaks to some major social issues in the world today. Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason are two of the actors joining the season, and if that’s not enough reason to watch, check out the trailer below for many more.

Would you prefer something romantic for the month of love? Prime Video understood the assignment. One of the first big releases of the month is the movie Relationship Goals starring Kelly Rowland and Clifford “Method Man” Smith. Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, a brilliant TV producer who decides to run New York’s top morning show — the first time for a woman! However, her ex, Jarrett, decides he wants that position as well, so goes up against her. Can Leah break through the glass ceiling?

Then there’s a comedy with Fabian and the Deadly Wedding. Fabian is a con artist who crashes a winter wedding to steal valuables. However, a murder disrupts his whole scheme, and he can’t help but figure out who killed someone when he was supposed to be able to do a quick grab! Yes, it’s more of a murder mystery comedy rather than a rom-com, but at least there’s a wedding!

Not enough? Need some steam? How about Love Me Love Me? June moves to Milan after her brother’s death, where she starts at an elite international school. As she starts dating Will, the school’s perfect honor student, she thinks her life is back on track. That is until his best friend, James, challenges everything June thought she wanted in life.

Ciara Wyse (Dove Cameron) in 56 Days. Courtesy of Prime

We also can’t overlook 56 Days, which stars Descendants star Dove Cameron. When Oliver and Ciara meet at a supermarket randomly, they quickly fall for each other. However, it takes just 56 days for police to find an unidentified body at Oliver’s apartment. What happened between the couple? Who is the body? Who murdered whom? This psychological thriller will grip you until the end.

Everything coming to Prime Video in February 2026

February 1

50 First Dates (2004

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Click (2006)

Colors (1988)

Daylight (1996)

Dear John (2010)

Earthquake (1974)

Fargo (1996)

Funny People (2009)

Gamer (2009)

Hercules (2014)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hook (1991)

Into The Blue (2005)

La La Land (2016)

Leap Year (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way Out (1987)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)Robocop 3 (1993)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Searching (2018)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011)

Shocker (1989)

Sisu (2023)

Slap Shot (1977)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)

The Andromeda Strain (1971

The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Grey (2012)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vow (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Waterworld (1995)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

February 3

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026)

February 4

Relationship Goals (2026)

February 5

NBA on Prime (2026)

February 6

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding (2026)

LOL: Se Riri, Já Era S5 (2026)

NBA on Prime (2026)

February 7

NBA on Prime (2026)

February 10

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026)

February 11

Cross S2 (2026)

February 12

NBA on Prime (2026)

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association (2026)

February 13

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix (2026)

Love Me Love Me (2026)

The Woman King (2022)

February 14

Perry Mason Seasons 1-9 (1957)

February 15

Next Goal Wins (2023)

February 18

56 Days (2026)

February 19

NBA on Prime (2026)

February 23

The CEO Club (2026)

February 24

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026)

February 25

The Bluff (2026)

February 26

NBA on Prime (2026)

The Gray House (2026)

February 27

Final Siren: Inside the AFL (2026)

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026)

February 28