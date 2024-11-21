Cruel Intentions cast guide: Who's who in the reboot series on Prime Video?
The highly anticipated Cruel Intentions reboot series is now streaming on Prime Video, but before you watch the eight-episode first season, we wanted to get you familiar with the fresh ensemble of talent behind the new generation of schemers and seducers.
Set at the elite Manchester College, where reputation is paramount and Greek life reigns supreme, we follow two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, who will stop at nothing to maintain their status atop the social hierarchy. When a hazing incident jeopardizes the entire Greek Life system, they resort to extreme measures to protect their power and reputation, even if it means seducing the Vice President's daughter, Annie Grover.
Now, are you ready to discover who's who in this new television series adaptation? From the cunning step-siblings to the people caught in their web of deceit, let's get to know the cast of Cruel Intentions.
Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil
Sarah Catherine plays one of the manipulative step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil. Caroline is the president of Delta Phi Pi, and her mother was the former president of the sorority. After the violent hazing incident put the Greek Life system on campus in jeopardy, Caroline quickly came up with a plan to get her sorority off of probation and back in good standing. Her idea? To get the Vice President of the United States' daughter to pledge her sorority.
- Birthdate: April 21, 1995
- Age: 29 years old
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Where have you seen her before? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, American Crime Story, First Kill
- What's next? The White Lotus season 3, People We Meet on Vacation
- Social media: Instagram
Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont
Zac portrays the role of Lucien Belmont, Caroline's stepbrother, with whom he shares a peculiar relationship. Lucien has a troubled past, and he uses sex as a distraction and a cover-up of how he really feels. He has pretty much slept with the entire female population at Manchester College, but he has still yet to sleep with the person he's been trying to sleep with forever. That person is Caroline.
That's why he quickly agrees to Caroline's deal of seducing the Vice President's daughter and getting her to pledge Delta Phi Pi. If he does what Caroline asks, he'll get to sleep with her. But will he still want to go through with the deal after getting to know Annie on a deeper level?
- Where is he from? Australia
- Where have you seen him before? Totally Completely Fine, One Night, Boy Swallows Universe
- Social media: Instagram
Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover
Savannah portrays Annie Grover, the Vice President of the United States daughter who decides to attend Manchester College her freshman year. She loves her parents and wants to do everything to make them proud. Her mother was a Sigma, but she doesn't really want to pledge. That's until she finds herself caught up in Caroline and Lucien's web of deceit.
- Birthdate: July 27, 2000
- Age: 24 years old
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Where have you seen her before? Gossip Girl, Drunk, Driving, and 17
- What's next? The Upside Of Unrequited
- Social media: Instagram
Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway
CeCe is a senior at Manchester College, the rush chair/pledge master at Delta Phi Pi, and Caroline's quirky best friend. After charming her way into a teacher's assistant position with Professor Chadwick, she eventually finds herself developing romantic feelings for him.
- Birthdate: Nov. 25, 1997
- Age: 26 years old
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Where have you seen her before? Taurus, Grown-ish, American Horror Stories
- Social media: Instagram
John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell
John plays Blaise, the conniving social media chair at Alpha Gamma fraternity who secretly has sexual relations with one of his frat brothers, Scott.
- Birthdate: Jan. 10, 1993
- Age: 31 years old
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Where have you seen him before? Neighbours, The Librarians, Pandora, Hawaii Five-0, 9-1-1, Nancy Drew, Purple Hearts, The Last Thing He Told Me, White Fever
- What's next? Diabolic
- Social media: Instagram
Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell
Khobe plays Scott, the cheerful yet scatterbrained son of a conservative congressman. He is a member of Alpha Gamma and is in a secret sexual relationship with Blaise.
- Birth year: 2000
- Age: 23 or 24 years old
- Where have you seen him before? Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane, V.C. Andrews' Dawn
- Social media: Instagram
Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick
Sean portrays Hank Chadwick, a professor at Manchester College who develops feelings for his TA, CeCe.
- Birthdate: Dec. 17, 1970
- Age: 53 years old
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Where have you seen him before? Save the Last Dance, Barbershop, The Curse of La Llorona, Gen V, For All Mankind
- Fun fact: He played the role of Ronald Clifford in the teen romantic drama film Cruel Intentions.
- What's next? Gen V season 2
- Social media: Instagram
Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth
Brooke plays the role of student activist Beatrice Worth in Cruel Intentions. Beatrice is against the Greek system and everything it stands for. She wants it shut down and will stop at nothing to make this happen.
- Where was she born? Long Beach, California
- Fun facts: She graduated from LAMDA and is a skilled professional ice skater.
- Where have you seen her before? South of Hell, You, The Strangers: Chapter 1
- What's next? The Strangers: Chapter 2
- Social media: Instagram
All eight episodes of Cruel Intentions season 1 are now available to stream on Prime Video.