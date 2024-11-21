Cruel Intentions ending: Annie pledges Delta Phi Pi, but was that the right decision?
All eight episodes of the Cruel Intentions reboot series are streaming on Prime Video, so now everyone has the chance to dive in and start their binge sessions. We couldn't wait for the new series to drop and have already watched the entire first season in one sitting.
Season 1 takes place at a fictional elite college in Washington, D.C., where two manipulative step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will stop at nothing to maintain their status within the cutthroat social scene at their school. When a hazing scandal jeopardizes their school’s Greek Life, they go to extreme lengths to protect their dominance and reputations. How? By using Annie Grover, the daughter of the U.S. Vice President, as their pawn.
Curious about how the first season comes to a close? No worries! Our article breaks down the key moments and everything that happened in the season 1 finale.
Major spoilers from Cruel Intentions season 1 ahead!
Do Annie and Lucien end up together in Cruel Intentions season 1?
If you were hoping to see Annie and Lucien ride off into the sunset at the end of season 1, you're not going to be happy with what actually happened. When Annie first met Lucien, she already had a preconceived idea of who he was. She saw him as the typical bad guy that every girl fawns over, and as much as she tried to fight her attraction to him, she eventually gives in when he shows her a different side to himself.
Lucien was only supposed to seduce Annie and get her to pledge Delta Phi. That's the deal he made with Caroline. But as he got to know Annie, he began to develop actual romantic feelings for her, something he hadn't experienced before. They share their first kiss while trapped in the stairwell of an assisted living place on the night of Lucien's birthday and later sleep together for the first time. But everything gets weird after Caroline leaks Lucien's sex tapes.
Caroline gets in Annie's ear before Lucien can apologize and explain everything. He then self-sabotages himself by lying to Annie and telling her that he never liked/cared about her and was only using her. But before he walks away from Annie, he warns her that Caroline isn't a good person. That's the last scene we see of them together in the first season. After discovering some shocking news, Annie tries to reach out to him, but he ignores her call.
Here are some more things that happened in the Cruel Intentions season 1 finale:
- Blaise is forced to leave Alpha Gamma Zeta after the fraternity finds out that he was embezzling money. But what they don't know is that he took with him the fraternity's secret book, which consists of secrets that can incriminate them.
- After Caroline sleeps with Professor Chadwick, she files a sexual misconduct complaint against him at the school, hoping to get rid of him. She doesn't want CeCe to be with him, so she goes behind her back and does this. This just shows that Caroline is not a good person and a bad friend to CeCe.
- Scott had finally come out to his conservative congressman father and even got his support to help cover up Blaise's embezzlement issue, but after learning that Blaise was going to blackmail his father, he wanted nothing to do with him anymore.
- To get revenge on Caroline for messing things up with Annie, Lucien sleeps with Caroline's mother and then sends Caroline the sex tape he made. After receiving the video, Caroline immediately calls Lucien, but he doesn't answer.
- Annie happily pledges Delta Phi Pi but finds out some shocking news shortly after, making her question what type of person Caroline is. She finds out through CeCe that Caroline lied about losing her virginity to her tennis coach. She used CeCe's story, and now Annie isn't sure about Caroline anymore. She thinks Caroline is the person who filed the sexual misconduct complaint against Professor Chadwick, and she enlists Beatrice's help to find out if it's true.
- CeCe isn't too sure about Caroline anymore, either, after finding out she lied and used her story. She never actually confronts Caroline about it, though.
- After getting his revenge on Caroline, Lucien hops into his one and only car, which he loves dearly, and drives away with a smile on his face. It's unknown where he's headed, but it's obvious that he feels a little bit better about himself now that he's got one up on Caroline.
What did you think about the Cruel Intentions season 1 finale? Did you like it?