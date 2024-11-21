Cruel Intentions soundtrack: All songs featured in the Prime Video series by episode
You don't have to wait any longer. The Cruel Intentions reboot series is finally available to stream on Prime Video, so you can now binge-watch all eight episodes of the first season.
In this new drama series, viewers are taken to the fictional prestigious Manchester College, where your social status means everything and fraternities and sororities hold all the power. We follow the ambitious and power-hungry step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, who will do anything to stay at the top of the ruthless social hierarchy at their school. After a brutal hazing incident that left a frat member unable to remember what happened, the entire Greek Life system is put at risk.
But Caroline refuses to let this incident affect her power and status, so she quickly devises a plan with Lucien to get her sorority and his fraternity out of the red. That plan involves getting the Vice President of the United States innocent daughter to pledge.
As you watch the first season, you'll probably find yourself jamming out to all the songs played in each episode. Who knows, you might even want to add some of the songs to your playlist. If so, we got you covered by sharing every song featured in the first season of Cruel Intentions right below.
Episode 1: "Alpha"
- "Rebel Girl" by Goodwerks & Jaguar Jonze
- "bad idea right?" by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Want Not A Need" by Kidd Kenn feat. Baby Tate
- "Winning" by LG Malique
- "Wolf" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Episode 2: "Beta"
- "Stella maris diceris (Cantio)" by Petra Noskaiova
- "Selfish Soul" by Sudan Archives
- "all-american bitch" by Olivia Rodrigo
Episode 3: "Gamma"
- "Sports!" by Dream Wife
- "Smoke" by Caroline Polachek
Episode 4: "Delta"
- "My Kiss Era" by bar italia
- "We In This" by O-M
- "Woah!" by Deante’ Hitchcock
Episode 5: "Epsilon"
- "Runs In the Family" by Amanda Palmer
- "Watch Me" by Nathalie McLachlan Barnhill & Penguin Asylum
- "Iko Iko (My Bestie)" by Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam
- "Make Me Over" by The Escorts
- "Every You Every Me" by Lisa Mitchell
Episode 6: "Zeta"
- "Schoolgirl" by Annie Taylor
- "Brand New Bitch" by COBRAH
Episode 7: "Eta"
- "C’est La Vie" by B*Witched
- "Pretty" by Puma Blue
- "Manmade Horrors" by Dorian Electra
- "Roads" by Portishead
Episode 8: "Theta"
- "Break It To Me Gently" by Brenda Lee
- "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve
Cruel Intentions season 1 is streaming now only on Prime Video.