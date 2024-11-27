Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale: Final scores and the latest DWTS winners! (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
How did we get here? The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale came too fast! This has been an incredible season with an amazing cast that includes NBA star Dwight Howard, The Bachelor Joey Graziadei, and actress Chandler Kinney. But as much as we love watching the fun dances, the couples bonding during practice, and the themes every week, there’s also a lot of stress that comes with watching the show.
For starters, a couple is eliminated amost every week, and we hate to see our favorites go! Not to mention, it’s also stressful watching the performances because we don’t want the teams to make any mistakes. Finally, one of the things I struggle with the most is picking one team to root for. I can never do it! I always love several. This season, for example, I was rooting Stephen and Rylee, Chandler and Brandon, and Ilona and Alan. Did you have a favorite from the start?
The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale also featured fun surprises, such as season 32 champions Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. The champs danced to “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan. All season 33 contestants also returned for a group dance and solo performances (yes, even Anna Sorokin was in attendance). It was a packed three-hour finale! Let’s see their scores, followed by the winner reveal.
Spoiler alert! If you’re not caught up on DWTS or are not watching live, please note there are spoilers ahead as we are bringing you live updates.
DWTS season 33 finale scores
The couples performed two dances in the season 33 finale. First was a redemption dance, followed by freestyle! Here are their finale scores, followed by a breakdown of each couple’s performances.
- Danny and Witney: 56
- Ilona and Alan: 57
- Stephen and Rylee: 59
- Joey and Jenna: 59
- Chandler and Brandon: 60
Stephen and Rylee DWTS finale score: 59
Stephen and Rylee kicked off the season 33 finale with a quickstep to “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts. They almost received a perfect score with a 29. If you ask me, this was one of Stephen and Rylee’s best performances! It was just so fun. Stephen has definitely shown some growth! The couple returned with a freestyle to “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay. I was really curious about how this dance would go. Stephen and Rylee got super creative with the choreography, incorporating Stephen's gymnastic skills. This dance finally earned Stephen and Rylee the perfect score of 30. This means their final score is 59.
Joey and Jenna DWTS finale score: 59
And we’ve got a perfect score here, folks! Joey and Jenna performed a cha-cha-cha to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake and it was magical. The judges really enjoyed this performance, and each of them gave the couple a perfect 10. For their second performance, Joey and Jenna danced a freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 feat. Jake Simpson. This was a really entertaining dance to watch, I loved the props. Carrie Ann, however, had a few things to say. Let's just say, Carrie Ann was not a big fan of the performance! The DWTS crowd did not hold their booing back as judge Carrie Ann provided her honest feedback. They received a 29 from the judges. I'll let you guess who the 9 is from. Their final score is a 59.
Danny and Witney DWTS finale score: 56
Danny and Witney were tasked with learning a tango for their redemption dance. The couple performed to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen. They received 9’s across the board. Not too shabby, but I was expecting at least a 10 from one of the judges. This is the finale, after all. Danny and Witney returned to dance a freestyle to a remix that features “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling. I was really looking forward to this dance because I love Barbie and just all things Barbie, but this performance failed to impress me. There was minimal dancing, I was expecting a lot more passion, feeling, and moves. Since this is their final dance, however, AND it's a freestyle, the judges gave Danny and Witney a 29. Their final score is a 56 (should be a 48 if you ask me).
Ilona and Alan DWTS finale score: 57
Couple Danny and Witney are not the only ones who received a 27 (the lowest score in the finale). Ilona and Alan also got a 27. For their first dance, they danced a jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” to Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers. Will their second performance be any better? They returned with a freestyle to “Femininomenon” by District 78 feat. Mona Rule - and what a fun dance it was! And to answer our own question: Yes, Ilona and Alan DID do so much better the second time around, getting a 30 from the judges. This brings their score to 57.
Chandler and Brandon DWTS finale score: 60
Last, but certainly not least, we have Chandler and Brandon! The duo scored a perfect 30 with their jive to “Apt.” by Rose and Bruno Mars. The judges loved it and so did fans!. This is going to be a tight race! Chandler and Brandon performed a freestyle to “Hellzapoppin” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield and it was nothing short of spectular. Seriously, it blew us away! Chandler is so incredibly talented. The duo scored another perfect 30 for a total of 60.
And the Dancing with the Stars season 33 winner is...
Chandler and Brandon may have received a perfect 60 in the Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale, but votes from audiences' votes also count (and more so than judges). Sadly, votes were not enough to grant the mirrorball trophy to Chandler and Brandon. The couple landed in third place. Here's how each couple finished season 33:
- 5th Danny and Witney
- 4th Stephen and Rylee
- 3rd Chandler and Brandon
- 2nd Ilona and Alan
- 1st Joey and Jenna * WINNER *