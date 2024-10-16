Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 4 scorecard updates: Who went home on DWTS?
By Sandy C.
The Dancing with the Stars streaming schedule is back to normal after a two-night event last week. Are you caught up with the latest scores (and eliminations)? Spoilers ahead if not! Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
Last week, we didn’t only get a two night event, but were also hit with a double elimination! These season’s contestants sure are going by fast! No longer participating on DWTS season 33, are Reginald and Emma and Eric and Britt, as they were both eliminated after week 3 night 2. Who are you the most sad to see go?
Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 4 is Dedication Night, a night that saw each couple perform a dance in the honor of someone they admire. Let me tell you folks, there was not one dry eye in the house after all of these brilliant and emotional performances. As for the guest judge, three-time mirrorball champion Mark Ballas joined Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno.
Another highlight of the night was the beautiful dance between Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, who performed “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone. Now…let’s see those scores!
Danny and Witney week 4 score is 36
Danny and Witney hit the dance floor with a contemporary dance to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors.
Chandler and Brandon week 4 score is 32
One of my favorite couples this season, Chandler and Brandon, performed a contemporary dance to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack. It was 8's across the board for Chandler and Brandon.
Brooks and Gleb week 4 score is 32
Did Brooks and Gleb charm the judges yet again? Yes! The duo danced the salsa to “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin and Willy William. And boy was it spicy!
Stephen and Rylee week 4 score is 33
The youngest and happiest couple, Stephen and Rylee, rocked the staged with the argentine tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.
Dwight and Daniella week 4 score is 29
Dwight really said, let’s get ready to rumba! He and Daniella danced the rumba to “Shoot for the Stars” by Dwight Howard.
Jenn and Sasha week 4 score is 32
Slowing things down a notch, Jenn and Sasha danced the foxtrot to Taylor Swift’s popular hit “The Archer.”
Ilona and Alan week 4 score is 32
Look at Ilona and Alan coming in with a 32! The duo danced the rumba to "My Way" by Yseult -- and no one in the ballroom was more lovely or graceful.
Phaedra and Val week 4 score is 32
Did Phaedra return from that awful score last week (given to her and Val by Ed Simmons)? Absolutely! She and Val danced the rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.
Joey and Jenna week 4 score is 36
This was an interesting dance number! Joey and Jenna danced the viennese waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims.
Who was eliminated on DWTS tonight? (October 15)
They tried their best and charmed both audiences and the judges, but it just wasn’t enough to stay for another week. Eliminated after Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 4, was Brooks and Gleb. Are you disappointed by this elimination? Who do you think should have been sent home, instead? Honestly, I thought it was going to be Dwight and Daniella, especially after that score. Dwight and Daniella are the only two who did not score 30 or higher. They better practice as best they can come next week.