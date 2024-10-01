There is no new episode of Dancing with the Stars tonight (Here’s when DWTS comes back)
By Sandy C.
If you tune in to ABC (or Disney+) this evening hoping to catch an all-new episode of Dancing with the Stars, prepare to be disappointed. There’s no new episode tonight, sadly! But don’t worry, DWTS will be back before you know it! And it will more than make up for skipping this week. Here’s what we know so you don’t miss out.
So far, on Dancing with the Stars season 33, two couples were eliminated. The season 33 premiere did not send anyone home, but episode 2 hit us twice by featuring a double elimination. Come episode 3, you won’t longer see Anna Delvey and her ballroom partner Ezra Sosa, or Tori Spelling and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov, as they were eliminated last week on Sept. 24.
Was this elimination fair? No, I think not. Tori Spelling showed and gave it her all! She was just starting to get the hang of it when she was sent home. And then we have Anna Delvey, who was sent packing only because of the controversy surrounding her being part of the show in the first place. Listen, I get it. But the girl served her time. Can we not give people second chances? Well, audiences said “NO” to that, and it was heard loud and clear. But you’re trying to tell me that Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts are doing a better job than Tori and Anna? Lies.
But the show goes on! …Just not this week. Due to the debate (ugh, politics, am I right?) there is no new episode of Dancing with the Stars tonight, Oct. 1. But it’ll be back before you know it!
DWTS returns next week with back-to-back episodes
Dancing with the Stars season 33 will be back on Monday, Oct. 7, that’s right – on a Monday night. And that’s not all, it will return again the following night on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a two-night event you won’t want to miss. Will we get another double elimination? We’re not sure yet, but we are going to keep you posted as soon as we learn more details. In the meantime, it’s good to know that we’ll only be missing this week.
Once again, DWTS will air Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 on both ABC and Disney+ to make up for missing this week. Still in the competition, we have:
- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
- Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
- Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
- Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Eric Robers and Britt Stewart
- Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
- Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater
Which team are you rooting for this season?