Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 1 recap: The fight against Fisk

Daredevil is back on our screens in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and fans are set for a gripping sophomore season. After the climatic finale of season 1, Daredevil and his small group of allies are preparing for a fight against Wilson Fisk for the fate of New York. With the help of recurring characters like Karen Page, Frank Castle, and Jessica Jones, fans can sit back and watch the action unfold.

This episode reiterates the main conflict for the season—the fight against Fisk for New York. It won't be an easy battle, but Matt Murdock is determined to save the city he loves.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL. | Marvel

Daredevil shows off his new suit and stops Fisk's shipment

The episode starts with Daredevil infiltrating a cargo ship sailing towards Fisk's free port. Dressed in his new 'Blackout' outfit, Daredevil sneaks on board and discovers crates full of weapons heading into the city.

The soldiers notice Daredevil, initiating a combat scene that alerts the captain and first mate of the vigilante's presence on board. Faced with no other options, the captain opts to sink the ship, blocking the port's access. Before the ship sinks, Matt snatches a guard's ticking watch and throws it into a case of guns, able to track it later.

Daredevil washes up on the shore, the city behind him. Stuck on the riverbed, the cargo ship sticks out of the water, a clear sign that foul play was afoot. Daredevil stands, his back against the wreck, refusing to let Fisk get away with his schemes.

Back at Josie's Bar, now used as a hideout, Matt finds Karen training in the back. Since her return to New York in the season 1 finale, Karen is here to give it her all in the fight against Kingpin. The two share a kiss, now officially a couple. For the Matt and Karen fans, this was a huge win and a surprising development to start off the season.

Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

A mysterious new character arrives on the scene

At the port, Fisk surveys the ship wreck. With his plan foiled, along with the disappearance of the captain and first mate, Mayor Fisk tries to rectify the situation. To his right-hand man Buck, Fisk orders the wreck to be blamed as a terrorist attack brought on by the vigilantes. As a part of his Safer Streets Act, vigilantism is outlawed, and Fisk is eager to find the man responsible for the wreckage.

In Washington, D.C., a man at a bar, played by Matthew Lillard, receives a phone call about the sunken ship. A short call sends him on his way to New York, but not before he dunks his phone into his drink. Whoever this character is, he's bound to play an important role in the war for New York.

Back in the mayoral office, Fisk watches the footage of Daredevil on the cargo ship. Enraged at the vigilante's taunt, Fisk wants to double down on his initiative to stop vigilantes. When the lieutenant governor of New York argues against Fisk's drastic measures, Matthew Lillard's character arrives late to the meeting, halting the altercation. He is revealed to be Mr. Charles, a CIA operative with an obvious pseudonym. His presence suggests that his higherups want him deeply involved in Fisk's plans, whatever they might be.

When Fisk, Vanessa, and Mr. Charles have a chance to talk again in private, the CIA operative inquires about Fisk's free port. His bosses apparently like what is being done with the port, but Mr. Charles wonders how far Fisk is willing to go to achieve his goals. Will he be willing to sacrifice the lives of his task force? Fisk needs those weapons, and Mr. Charles proposes discretely bringing in more soldiers to help aid his plans. It seems that Mr. Charles might be an asset to Fisk in the long run.

(L-R) Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and Heather Glen (Margarita Levieva) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marvel

Heather helps Fisk lock up vigilantes—while she's haunted by the one she killed

As we saw last season, Matt's ex-girlfriend Heather Glenn is now working for Fisk as his commissioner of mental health. She is responsible for evaluating the mental states of the vigilantes Fisk has captured, including Jack Duquesne, A.K.A., The Swordsman. As she asks him questions, Heather fills out the opposite of what is true—she writes that he is hostile and hates authority despite him being collected and civil to her. Heather is struck with a vision of Muse, the masked murderer who Heather killed last season. Clearly her judgment towards vigilantes is impaired due to her own trauma, which does not bode well for those she is evaluating.

Heather once again sides against vigilantes when Benjamin Hochberg, the NYC district attorney, gives her a call. He wants her to forge the evaluations, making it seem as though the vigilantes are psychologically unsound and unsafe to return to society. While this goes against Heather's moral code as a therapist, another vision of Muse reminds her of the damage masked vigilantes can cause. She agrees to forge the evaluations.

Matt's working undercover to take down Fisk

While Daredevil is covertly halting Fisk's plans, Matt Murdock is also laying low. He's been in hiding since the martial law was instated, devoting all his time to stopping Kingpin. His coworker Kirsten is worried about him, unaware of where he is or what he's doing. She asks Cherry, Matt's private investigator and confidante, to look into a series of missing people, including Matt, but he dodges the question. She's suspicious, but unable to figure out why.

Matt and Cherry meet to discuss their plans when Cherry brings up Kirsten. She's worried, and Cherry wants Matt to reach out to her, but Matt argues that he doesn't want to put her in danger. With Fisk looking for him, anyone he's connected to could be at risk. He learned that the hard way with his best friend Foggy Nelson, who was killed at the start of season 1, and Matt's not ready to let that happen again.

Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) is on the hunt for the captain and first mate of the sunken ship. Led by the corrupt cop Connor Powell, the task force prowls the streets, roughing up anyone who might have information. They arrive to search a restaurant but are stopped by the owner. She refuses to let them disrupt her business, calling the AVTF fascists. Powell attacks the woman, spotting the ship's captain in the back. The captain flees but is chased down and apprehended by the AVTF.

Powell interrogates the captain, ruthlessly torturing him for information. He wants to know about the shipwreck, about where the first mate is, but the captain refuses to talk. Buck intercedes, chastizing Powell for his violent methods and claiming that a different approach can be taken. As Powell leaves, Buck shoots the captain in the back of the head.

Back at the restaurant, Matt speaks to the owner. He tells her of his plans to help the first mate, who is still on the lamb. If she wants to help him fight against Fisk, she should let him know if she finds the first mate. When the first mate is found outside the restaurant eating from their dumpster, the owner knows exactly who to contact.

Matt isn't the only one working undercover. Karen is wanted for aiding the vigilantes and must operate in disguise. She goes to visit BB Urich, a reporter and the niece of Benjamin Urich. BB has been producing propaganda clips of New York under Fisk's leadership, making the claim that the city is now better than ever—but that's the furthest thing from the truth.

By working with Karen, BB is double crossing Kingpin, which Karen says is a dangerous thing. She reveals that Fisk murdered BB's uncle and says that she doesn't want BB to follow in Ben's footsteps. If she's going to help Karen and Matt, BB is going to have to be careful.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Cherry is attacked and Matt receives some surprising help

The AVTF targets Cherry, breaking into his home and interrogating him on the files he's looking into. They beat him, but Daredevil is quick to come to his friend's rescue. While he fights the intruders off, Matt hears Cherry's heart beating too quickly. He's suffering a heart attack, but Matt's unable to help him. There are too many agents to fight off, and Daredevil's pinned to the ground. His mask is pulled off, revealing his identity, and right as a task force agent is about to shoot him in the head, a sniper picks off the task force.

A knife lands beside Matt's head. Benjamin Poindexter, the master marksman known as Bullseye and Foggy Nelson's killer, has come to Matt's rescue. The knife on the floor has the words "You're Welcome" written on its side. Why did Bullseye come to Daredevil's aid? We can assume it has to do with their shared enemy, Fisk. We'll learn more about Poindexter's intentions in the following episodes and whether or not Daredevil is willing to accept Bullseye's help.

What might happen next

Season 2 started off on a strong foot, making for a promising sign for the show's sophomore season. As Daredevil works to recruit his army against Fisk, it's likely that we will see more characters join his leagues very soon. Jessica Jones is slated to appear, and with Poindexter's help at the climatic end of this episode, it's possible that Daredevil and Bullseye might strike up an agreement.

Heather's involvement in prosecuting the captured vigilantes might result in drastic consequences for many characters. The fates of vigilantes like the Swordsman and the Punisher are in her hands, and we'll have to see what becomes of her choice to side with Fisk.

With two episodes releasing on March 31, it's likely that we will see much more of what this episode was establishing. So far, this season could prove to be a strong continuation of the show. Fans will have to see if Fisk's plans will come into fruition or if Daredevil can rally the city in the fight to save New York.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is available to stream on Disney+.