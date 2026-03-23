Daredevil: Born Again season 2 release time and episode schedule

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is finally almost here! We shared everything you need to know about the release time and episode schedule of the new season on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on Tuesday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Each new episode will be released in primetime on the streaming service.

Disney+ is not doing a midnight PT drop for new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, so don't plan on staying up late to watch new episodes like you could in the Netflix days of Daredevil.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL.

Daredevil: Born Again’s season 2 episode schedule

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will premiere Tuesday, March 24 at 9/8c on Disney+ with the first two episodes airing back-to-back. New installments will roll out weekly until the season finale on May 5.

Episode 1-2: Tuesday, March 24

Episode 3: Tuesday, March 31

Episode 4: Tuesday, April 7

Episode 5: Tuesday, April 14

Episode 6: Tuesday, April 21

Episode 7: Tuesday, April 28

Episode 8: Tuesday, May 5

We also know the episode runtime for all eight episodes of the second season.

Episode 1: 51 minuets

Episode 2: 46 minutes

Episode 3: 47 minutes

Episode 4: 51 minutes

Episode 5: 50 minutes

Episode 6: 49 minutes

Episode 7: 44 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Unlike the Netflix series, Born Again is a weekly release rather than dropping the entire season at once. It’s a good way to build up more buzz for the show, letting the episodes hit harder and Disney has seen major success using this rollout for their MCU shows. It extends it to the start of summer and just the weekly action watch fans want.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2026 MARVEL.

What’s coming in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

You can’t keep a good hero down and Daredevil proves it. Nearly a decade after Netflix’s Daredevil series ended (along with the rest of the Netflix Marvel shows), the Man Without Fear returned in 2025 with Daredevil: Born Again. The series followed up the Netflix show wonderfully with its new home on Disney+.

The season continues the war between Daredevil (Cox) and Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) who's mayor of New York. Fisk is building up power by going after costumed vigilantes, with Daredevil topping the list.

Here's the synopsis of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 via Disney+:

"Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home."

Also returning for season 2 are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye and Clark Johnson as Cherry. The big addition for season 2 is Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones, while Tony Dalton returns as Hawkeye’s Jack Duquesne.

So fans can expect to enjoy the spring rollout of Born Again and relish in Daredevil’s biggest adventure yet!

To no shock, a second season was ordered and is finally ready to hit and filming is already underway for season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres Tuesday March 24 at 9/8c on Disney+.