Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6 recap: New York grows restless

With three episodes left, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is amping up the stakes. As the finale draws closer, the fight for New York is growing more desperate.

After the shocking death of Vanessa in episode 5, Fisk is left without his anchor and the city is plunged into chaos. With familiar faces joining the fight, episode 6 charges forwards to the season finale and brings plenty of action along the way.

Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Fisk and the city mourn Vanessa

After Vanessa's surprising death in episode 5, Fisk is left to deal with his grief. As he sits by his wife's side, the doctor comes in. He tries to console the mayor, saying what a light Vanessa was, even if things ended in tragedy. He offers Fisk a hug, and the two men embrace, but Fisk strangles the man in a fit of rage. The doctor falls to the ground, dead. Fisk gives his wife one last kiss on her forehead and leaves the hospital room, with Buck ready to take care of the mess.

At Vanessa's funeral, Fisk sits alone, dressed in his white suit. The police, AVTF, and Fisk's cabinet all sit in attendance, heartbroken for Fisk's loss. Fisk rises from his seat and places a red rose on Vanessa's coffin. He thinks back to all of their memories together and leaves the funeral.

At the wake, Fisk is unresponsive to those around him. He doesn't want to speak to anyone, leading people to speak about him instead. Some people are unhappy with him as mayor and want to back someone else. Governor Marge wants Shirley to step in as mayor, no longer wanting to support Fisk without Vanessa.

Heather enters the Fisks' bedroom and looks at Vanessa's jewelry. She pockets one of Vanessa's earrings and looks in the mirror. Her vision begins to shift as she zones out, but she snaps out of it when Buck enters the room. He can tell she's upset, and Heather admits that she's still shaken up by her killing Muse. Vanessa was one of her only friends she had left, and now, no one understands what she went through. Buck says that he understands and tells her to show him how Muse attacked her. He lets her put his hands around his throat to choke him, but Heather is caught up in the moment. She thinks back to when Muse choked her, squeezing Buck's throat harder until he has to remove her hands. He asks if that made her feel better, and she says no, leaving the room in a hurry.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

A new ally emerges on the scene

In a suburban house, a young girl is playing with toys on the floor. Her mother walks around her, cleaning up after her. A car pulls up in the driveway, and armed men begin to swarm the house. The mother leaves to deal with the men, fighting them outside. A detonator is thrown inside, and the girl picks it up, thinking it's a toy. While she plays with the detonator, the armed men are taken out one by one. The woman returns inside and turns off the detonator, revealing herself to be Jessica Jones.

In Frank's old hideout, Bullseye has been patched up. He's unconscious, but he is no longer bleeding out. Angela tells Karen that the city is mourning Vanessa, but not everyone is upset at her passing. People are still angry and they want to fight back against Fisk. Karen tells Angela to be careful. When Matt and Karen are alone, they talk about the right move to make. Karen reminisces on the past when she told Matt not to kill Fisk, now thinking she was wrong in that belief. She thinks Fisk needs to die, but Matt doesn't agree. He doesn't want to cross that line, while Karen has no problem carrying that weight. Matt says that's not who Karen is, but their argument is halted when Karen gets a text. Someone wants to meet with Matt, and the two go their separate ways without resolving their fight. Matt leaves and Karen is left alone with Bullseye.

On a rooftop, Daredevil surveys the AVTF. The taskforce has confiscated The stolen weapons, and has taken them to a new location. Daredevil hears someone approaching and turns to find Jessica Jones. She's angry that her family was targeted, not wanting to be fully involved in Matt's fight against Fisk. She does agree to help him storm the warehouse, and together, the two vigilantes attack the taskforce. With Jessica's super strength and Daredevil's agile combat skills, the two are able to take down many agents without issue. Jessica's powers seem to fade in and out, and she's hit by an agent who almost takes her out. Daredevil helps her escape, and they blow up the warehouse.

(L-R) Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) and Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL. | Marve

Daniel is conflicted about his relationships

After the last episode with Buck and Daniel burying a body in the forest, Daniel remains on edge. At Vanessa's wake, BB approaches Daniel and wishes him happy birthday. She asks what they're going to do to celebrate, but Daniel says he's just going to his mom's house. BB wants to come with, but Daniel is cagey about it. Buck intervenes and pulls Daniel aside. They talk privately, and Buck warns Daniel to watch out for BB. She might have been the mole who leaked the information Daniel spilled about Vanessa, and Buck doesn't want anything to compromise the mayor. He suggests feeding BB false information to see if she is the mole, and Daniel agrees to take her to his mom's house for his birthday.

Later, BB and Daniel get ready to take the ferry to Staten Island to visit his mom. Daniel decides to plant false information and takes BB aside. He tells her that she can not reveal this to anyone, that it has to stay between them. BB promises, and Daniel tells her that Fisk won't be running for reelection. BB is shocked but promises not to leak the story to anyone.

At Daniel's mom's house, the three celebrate Daniel's birthday with some wine. BB asks where the bathroom is, and Daniel shows her, but he notices something strange about her jacket. While upstairs, BB types out what Daniel told her, about to send it off to someone, but pauses. She goes into Daniel's childhood bedroom and decides to delete the message, staying true to her friendship. When Daniel and BB are about to say goodbye for the night, the two lean in for a kiss, but Daniel pulls back. He's mad, revealing that he found a hard drive in BB's pocket of all the stolen footage of what's happening in the city. He can't trust her, and he says he might not be able to protect her anymore. BB asks from who, and Daniel says from Buck.

(L-R) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Karen wants to take action against Fisk

Back at the hideout, Bullseye stirs, and Karen kicks him awake. Bullseye says his iconic line of "Hello, Karen," and notices he's been handcuffed to the bed. He asks if Karen is going to shoot him after everything that happened with Foggy. He tells her that he was offered his freedom and Foggy got in the crossfires.

Karen sits on his bed and pulls Bullseye close, aiming her gun at his forehead. She says she should shoot him, and Dex leans into it, wanting her to kill him. Karen hesitates, thinking back to Foggy, but before she can do anything, Matt throws his billy club and knocks the gun from her hand. Karen is enraged that he took the choice from her, saying she wants to kill him. They argue again over if killing is wrong, and Matt asks what happened to Karen. Karen replies that she just grew up, becoming more realistic about what she needs to do in this fight.

At Vanessa's memorial, a protest is forming. New Yorkers are angry at Fisk and eager to fight back. The AVTF barricades the memorial, holding the crowd back, but it does little to stop the chaos. The streets grow more restless and violent, with people donning Daredevil masks. Disguised, Karen arrives at the scene with Angela and Javi. They set up projectors aimed at Fisk's house, playing videos of the confessions from Fisk's prisoners. The people surge with anger, and the protest grows more heated.

Powell receives a call from Buck and figures out that Saunders had betrayed them to work with Daredevil. He shoots him and blames it on vigilantes, allowing his task force to grow violent with the crowd. People fight in the streets, with many injured. An agent attacks Javi, and the boy falls to the ground. Karen's wig is thrown off her head, and her true identity is revealed. While Angela runs off to find help, Powell sees Karen and holds her at gunpoint, happy to have uncovered one of Daredevil's accomplices.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Marvel's The Defenders. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Shatz/Netflix | Marve

Daredevil and Fisk discuss their losses

While the protest rages on, Buck informs Fisk that the governor will no longer be supporting Fisk. After stealing the weapons back, Fisk has angered Charles and turned the mysterious man against him. Charles has now aligned himself with Marge, seeking to take Fisk down. Fisk is losing support from his colleagues and the city at a rapid rate, all while still suffering from the loss of his wife.

Fisk fled the mayoral house and left for his secret base. He sits in front of the white painting he once bought from Vanessa, thinking back to his time with her. Daredevil approaches him and offers his condolences on his loss. They have both hurt each other over the years, and both want to find a way to end the fighting. Daredevil asks what it will take for Fisk to walk away, and Fisk asks him the same question. Daredevil suggests that they both leave New York, that they put their losses and everything else behind them. At Vanessa's mention, Fisk snaps and attacks Daredevil.

The two fight, with Fisk's strength giving him an extreme advantage. Fisk slams Daredevil into the wall, ripping the white painting in the process. He throws him to the ground, but Daredevil is able to get back up and hit back just as strong. Daredevil knees Fisk in the face, knocking the big man to the floor. Fisk asks what will happen to him. Will he be arrested again? He knows Daredevil won't kill him, so what will Matt do with Fisk?

What might happen next?

This episode feels like a return to many of the smaller plotlines developed in this show. It seems like Heather is continuing on a path of corruption, with her PTSD against Muse turning her into someone more unhinged. With Daredevil's refusal to kill Fisk, it will likely continue to draw a line between him and Karen, if Karen manages to survive being arrested by Powell.

With Jessica Jones' introduction into this series, it's likely we will see more of her in the next episodes to come. Daredevil's army is growing rapidly, and the true fight against Fisk is yet to come.

Watch Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7 on Tuesday, April 28, on Disney+.