Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7 recap: Building up to the fight

Daredevil: Born Again is moving towards its finale at a rapid rate, and episode 7 gave fans an intense look into the conflict ahead. After the events of the last episode with the tense cliffhanger, audiences are gearing up for the fight for New York. With the fate of Karen up in the air and Daniel's tricky situation, episode 7 adds to the tension right before the storm breaks with the finale.

L-R: Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Daredevil calls in a favor

Charles wakes to find Jessica Jones in his apartment. She knows that he sent the men to her house to threaten her, so now she's threatening him back. If he ever tries anything against her or her daughter, Jess will kill him. Charles says that he's the only one who can connect her to Luke, who is currently overseas and out of touch with Jess. He also alludes to Fisk's plan to kill the governor. Jessica relays this information to Matt and Cherry.

Cherry reveals where Karen is being held but says that Matt shouldn't try to break her out. He asks if Jessica is going to stay and help the city, but she tells Cherry that she hasn't decided yet. She has to get home to her daughter but tells Matt that Fisk won't stop until someone puts him down. The city needs Matt more than ever, and she might be around more if he truly needs help.

Back in the hideout, Daredevil releases Bullseye from his restraints. He mentions the one good deed Bullseye wants to complete to make them even. He has something in mind, but before he tells him, Daredevil says that he hates Dex for what he did to Foggy. He wants to kill Bullseye but knows that he needs to forgive him. Bullseye says he can't promise anything but asks what the good deed is. Turns out Charles was right about Fisk's plan to kill the governor, and while she's signing suspension papers against Fisk, a masked man creeps into her office. He attacks her from behind and tries to strangle her but is stopped when Bullseye throws two knives into his arms. He's saved the governor's life and is now free to disappear.

(L-R) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Karen is arrested and charged as a criminal

After being caught by Powell at the protest, Karen is arrested and brought to the police station. She's fingerprinted and taken to a cell to await trial. Fisk goes to see her, goading her by calling her a criminal and a sidekick to a vigilante. He says that she made a stupid choice for love, but Karen argues back that he must be truly scared if he's here to threaten her. He grabs her by the throat and chokes her but lets go and leaves. Karen is left alone in her cell, unsure of what could happen next.

At night, she hears footsteps approaching her cell. It's revealed to be Chief Detective Brett Mahoney, who fans will recognize from the original show. They reunite, and Brett says there's only so much he can do for her. He unlocks the door to her cell and leads her outside where Daredevil is waiting.

The couple embrace and apologize for what they said last episode. Karen knows that she can't leave with him and is ready to face a public trial. She wants to face Fisk in court and wants to expose him on live TV. Matt warns her that Fisk will try to shame and criminalize her to the public, but Karen understands the risks. They will both have to be exposed to the public in one way or another. Karen has to return to her cell before someone notices she's gone, but she kisses Daredevil one last time. The couple parts, getting ready for the next steps in their plan.

In his office, Fisk listens to DA Hockberg read off Karen's charges. Fisk wants to charge her on all of them, wanting to imprison her for all of her crimes. Their meeting is interrupted by Heather, who came to see Fisk. Before Hockberg leaves, he asks for Heather's expertise on the trial, to which she agrees. When they are alone, Heather asks how Fisk is doing after Vanessa's death. Fisk answers honestly that he doesn't know; no one had asked him. He opens his drawer and pulls out one of Vanessa's earrings, the one that Heather stole last episode. Heather is shocked that he found out and instantly apologizes for her reckless behavior. Fisk understands and allows her to take the earring.

L-R: Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) and Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL. | Marve

Daniel makes a choice

Daniel and BB discuss what happens next at his mom's house. Buck knows that BB has been leaking information and wants to take care of her. Daniel is conflicted about what to do, knowing that if he complies with Buck, he condemns his friend. If he doesn't hand BB over, then Buck will turn his attention on Daniel. Daniel asks BB if she was working with Karen, and BB doesn't quite answer. He's angry at her, but BB is just as mad. She's upset that her BB report was corrupted by Fisk's propaganda and how Daniel has turned against her and himself. Daniel decides they'll go to a safe house but secretly texts Buck where to meet them.

At the safe house, BB can tell something's not right. Daniel keeps receiving texts from Buck asking if they have arrived, and Daniel is still conflicted with his choice. Daniel tells BB that Fisk and Buck aren't the only ones who've done bad things. He reveals that he buried a body with Buck and that he is just as bad as the rest of them. He leads her to the safe house where Buck is waiting, and BB asks him if this is really who he wants to be. Daniel hesitates and decides to give her back her phone, telling her to run. He's going to do the right thing, and BB better make it worth his sacrifice.

Inside, Buck is waiting for them. When he doesn't see BB, he asks Daniel where she is. Daniel says he doesn't know, and Buck says that Daniel will tell him the truth sooner or later. He headbutts Daniel, beating Daniel repeatedly. As he attacks him, Buck keeps asking Daniel where BB is, but Daniel refuses to give anything up. Buck pulls a gun on Daniel and tells him that this is his last chance. Daniel refuses and wonders how long it will be until Buck is in this same position. Their line of work is not always the most loyal, and Buck could find himself where Daniel is now. Buck hesitates but makes his decision, shooting Daniel.

L to R: Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Karen's trial becomes dangerous

Karen is led into the courtroom by Kirsten, who will be representing her. Crowds swarm, hollering mixes of support and criticism at Karen while photographers snap pictures of her. The trial is heavily televised, just as it was with the Swordsman. All of New York is tuning in to see Karen's fate.

Kirsten and Hockberg are once again on opposing sides, and each tries to sway the judges' opinions in their opening statements. Hockberg wants to punish Karen for the criminal that she is, and Kirsten was the judge to appeal to a fair trial. She argues what a vigilante truly is, saying that perhaps a vigilante is born when there is no more justice to be had. Before the trial can commence, Kirsten calls upon her co-counseler to enter the room, and Matthew Murdock walks in.

The court room is electric at Matt's sudden appearance, as he had been missing and presumed dead ever since Daredevil went into hiding. He has resurfaced in the public eye for this trial, giving Karen an extra advantage against the biased judges. Matt and Kirsten begin to interview various AVTF officers about their violent actions due to Fisk's orders. They expose that the agents often take more drastic measures than needed and face no punishment. When the court is adjourned for the day, Matt notices many of the AVTF sticking around and waiting. As Karen is taken back to her cell, Matt whispers for her to be careful, and she returns the sentiment.

Matt and Kirsten are escorted from the court room by a squad of police officers. In the parking garage, Matt stops and hears a gun click. He shouts to warn the others right as a car whips towards them. An AVTF agent leans out the side window and begins shooting at the group. Matt is hit in the leg right as Kirsten and the others escape in a second car. The AVTF car crashes into the wall, and Matt is able to limp away. He finds himself at the church. He stumbles into a pew and begins to pray to St. Jude. The back door opens, and Jessica Jones enters, back to help Matt when he needs her most.

Karen is taken to an interrogation room where she's handcuffed to the table. Heather enters and informs her that she's here to complete Karen's psych evaluation for the DA's office. Karen knows it's all performative and offers to focus on something real. She admits that she's in love with a man who is inaccessable and doesn't always know who he truly is.

Heather can relate to her words, as she also used to date Matt. Karen is goading her, but Heather doesn't back down. She begins bringing up Karen's brother, whom she accidentally killed. She mentions Wesley, another one of Karen's victims, and wonders if Karen is acting out against male figures in her life who mistreat her. It hits a nerve in Karen. While she's talking, Heather sees Muse in the corner of her eye, showing that her violent urges are not far off. When Karen tries to bite back at Heather, Heather slaps Karen across the face three times. Karen laughs, blood dropping from her nose, and asks if that's all she has. Heather stands, stating that it's not even close to what she's capable of.

There is one final episode of this season, and the puzzle pieces are laid out for audiences to fill in the blanks. It's clear that Jessica Jones will now formally join Matt's fight against Fisk. The trial against Karen will likely be interrupted somehow, with Karen returning to Daredevil's side to go against the corrupt mayor. Fisk is gearing up for the upcoming conflict, and with Buck at his side, he's not going to give up his plans for the city without a fight.