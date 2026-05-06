Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 8 recap: The final fight

It's finally the finale for season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and the season is ending with a bang! After an action packed and tense season, fans are finally treated to the fight for New York. Daredevil's efforts against Fisk have finally culminated in a worthy conclusion - but the gripping cliffhanger leaves audiences desperate to know what will happen next.

Karen Page is still on trial for her involvement in vigilantism with Daredevil. The episode opens with a vision of her and Matt entering a restaurant, but snaps back to Karen in the court room. Matt's not present yet, as he's late being stitched up by Jessica. His leg injury from last episode kept him from being on time at the trial, and the judge is impatient to get the case moving.

The judge decides to have Heather testify. Heather reports that her analysis finds that Karen is a sociopath and that her mental state is unravelling. Matt walks in, startling Heather and apologizing to the court for his tardiness. When Kirsten interviews Heather, she asks if Heather struck Karen in their last meet. Matt then asks if a vigilante requires a mask, implying that Karen had no alter ego and therefore cannot be a vigilante. Heather argues that Karen hid behind Daredevil and Matt counters that Heather is hiding behind Fisk.

Across the street from the courtroom, a handful of AVTF agents patrol an abandoned building. Someone dressed as Bullseye sets up a sniper rifle and aims it at the courthouse. The agents are then struck by knives as the real Bullseye clears the room. He attacks the fake Bullseye, killing him and taking his spot by the rifle. He waits patiently as the trial commences.

Inside, Matt calls for a new witness - Wilson Fisk. Fisk enters the room, with a stream of taskforce agents following behind. They line the back wall, intimating the courtroom with their presence. Fisk begins to talk about his respect for the important institutions of society, such as this courtroom. He explains that his Safer Streets Initative was designed to protect the city from vigilante violence, bringing up those who have lost their lives. He mentions Foggy Nelson, the victims of the Muse, and his late wife Vanessa, who had all succumbed to vigilantes. Matt asks him if the streets are really safer, since there is still lawlessness and chaos in the city. He asks if Daredevil sank the ship from earlier this season, which Fisk avoids. Matt introduces new evidence that Fisk has been lying about the ship and was really behind it.

(L-R) Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) , Governor Marge McCaffery (Lili Taylor), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. | Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL.

The truth about Daredevil's idenity comes out in Karen's trial

The judge requests a private meet with the counselers to discuss this new evidence. As they're talking, Fisk whispers threats to Matt, knowing he's the only one who can hear. He says that he can reveal information that would put Matt in jail, goading him not to push him further. The judge allows the evidence to be considered and back in the courtroom, everyone watches the video confession from the ship's first mate. In the video, the first mate states that Daredevil was present on the ship, but not responsible for the explosion - Fisk was.

Jessica and the governor enter the courtroom to watch the proceedings. Matt asks if Fisk considers him a hero, since he claimed so when Matt took a bullet for him. He pressures him to answer his questions and Fisk shouts that he doesn't have to answer anything. He took an oath to protect this city, and he doesn't have to justify his actions in doing so. Matt argues again that Daredevil is the only one who knows the truth and Fisk calls him a fool. But Matt disagrees, saying he's not a fool, he's Daredevil.

The courtroom goes wild at this revelation, with many people finding it impossible. Matt throws his cane against the wall, bouncing it around the room and catching it again with one hand, showing his skills. The room is shocked but agree that he is Daredevil. The judge agrees that Matt is correct in his arguments and that Karen is not guilty. The case is dismissed.

Fisk leaves the room but is met immediately by the governer. She says that he cannot escape what he's done and calls for him to resign. Fisk ignores her and goes to leave the building, right as when Matt and his gang is leaving as well. The two men approach each other, with Fisk egging Matt on about his newly revealed identity. Matt hears some one give an order to shoot him, but he's not the one who's hit. Bullseye aims for Fisk but Buck jumps in the way, receiving a shot to the stomach. Fisk is ushered out of sight and into the court room.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marvel

The city rallies for a fight

Fisk is hiding in the court room while Matt and his allies are in an office upstairs. Fisk goes live to speak to the people, claiming that he is still honoring his oath to them. He wants to fight against the vigilantes and the enemies they've gathered and is calling for people to join arms with him. He's calling for a civil war, but he's not the only one. BB interrupts his broadcast with one of her own, calling for the people to stand up against Fisk's oppression and fight him. The city is picking sides. Matt hears AVTF agents approaching and suits up.

New Yorkers dressed in red and Daredevil masks swarm the courthouse where a brigade of AVTF agents stand in front of. The crowd is calling for action, eager to enter the courtroom, but Powell and his agents are refusing to budge. Cherry steps forward, telling the agents to let them inside, but Powell threatens to shoot him if he doesn't leave. Angela and Hector's widow approach too, urging to be let in. Finally, Powell is taken out by his fellow agent and the crowd is allowed inside.

Sheila goes to Fisk with an incoming call. The Attorney General wants to speak to Fisk, but the mayor declines the call. He is no mood to talk, he only wants to wait and see what the violence will bring. Sheila answers the call and approaches Fisk with the AG's deal - resign as mayor and flee the country. Fisk is enraged at this proposal and storms out of the courtroom, only to meet a handful of protestors waiting for him. Fisk easily takes out the protestors, slamming them into walls and brutally attacking them as they flee in terror. He snaps the back of one man and shoves another's head into the wall. All his anger is exploding out at once and the protestors are no match for his rage.

Daredevil and Jessica join the fight, taking down agents in the hallways. Angela arrives as well to help, and the three of them clear the halls while Fisk battles down protestors at the same time. The opposing sides meet in a clearing, with Daredevil and his army on the ground and Fisk on the stairs. Fisk says he only had the intentions of the city in mind, but the people boo him. They call him a liar and some charge forwards to attack him, but Daredevil shouts for them to stop.

The protestors are no match for Fisk, who easily throws them off him. Daredevil and Jessica rush to the stairs, but eventually, Fisk is overpowered by too many bodies. The protestors beat into Fisk, bludgeoning him in anger. Daredevil shoves them off, shouting that they're better than this. Matt says it's over for him and Fisk and that Fisk should take the Attorney General's deal. If he doesn't, the two of them will be trapped in a cycle of violence and pain. Matt offers Fisk grace and pleads for him to take the deal and let them both walk away from the fight. Eventually, Fisk finally agrees.

(L-R) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marvel

Matt pays for Daredevil's crimes

The city is quiet in the aftermath of the war. Fisk has surrendered and is out of the country, standing by himself on a beach far away from New York. Matt and Karen are trying their hand at a normal life, going to their favorite restaurant for dinner. The two sit at the window table, joking about how they won't have to run for their lives anymore. The sweet moment of calm is sadly broken when Matt hears sirens.

Karen says she thought they had more time, but justice cannot be stalled. Matt kneels on the ground as cop cars pull up. He's being arrested for Daredevil's crimes of battery, violence, and countless more. Karen kisses him goodbye and the couple says I love you to each other. Matt is escorted out and taken to jail. Alone in his cell, there's a small smirk on his face as he sits and accepts his fate.

Heather pulls out the Muse mask from her vanity and puts it on, finally donning the vigilante mask that she's been toying with season. She sees herself in the mirror, her true self smiling back at her. Charles is leaving New York, unknowing sitting next to Bullseye who is also on the move. BB gets a job at the Bulletin, recieving clippings of her uncle's old stories from when he worked there. Jessica and her daughter are in her office when a figure at the door draws their attention. Luke Cage enters and the family reunites. Jessica asks him if his work is done, and he says that it is for him, as he found someone else to do it. With all of the characters off on their own, the season ends with a welcomed quiet after the chaos.

With the next Marvel project being Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there is much speculation on Matt Murdock's appearance in the film. As Frank Castle is already slated to be in that movie, it is likely that Daredevil's story will continue in that film.

As for season 3, there is not much information out yet as it's currently shooting. It's very likely we will see Heather take on the role of Muse and give in to her violent urges. With Luke back in the city, it's possible that he and Jessica will continue to star in the show, with hopes that Iron Fist will make an appearance too to fill out the Defenders team. As for the fates of Bullseye, Fisk, and Charles, that is uncertain. With season 3 releasing sometime in 2027, fans won't have to wait long to jump back into the action with their favorite horned vigilante.