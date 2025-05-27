Daredevil: Born Again star lands role in upcoming Apple TV+ thriller limited series

We're going to be seeing a lot more of a certain Daredevil: Born Again star on the small screen, and we're not only talking about the upcoming second season of the Disney+ Marvel series. One of the stars of the fan-favorite superhero show scored an exciting new role in a star-studded Apple TV+ psychological thriller limited series that sounds like a show to look out for.

Wilson Bethel, who plays Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again, joined the supporting cast of Apple TV+'s forthcoming limited series Imperfect Women. The actor will have a recurring role as the character Scott in the series, which is headlined by Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara. The main cast also includes Joel Kinnaman and Corey Stoll.

Based on the novel by Araminta Hall, Imperfect Women centers on three women whose close friendship becomes fractured in the aftermath of an investigation of a terrible crime. The series promises a gripping mystery and comes from writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, who also created the Apple TV+ dark comedy series Physical starring Rose Byrne.

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel joins Imperfect Women on Apple TV+

Along with Bethel joining the supporting cast, a number of additional recurring players join him. Keith Carradine will play RL Hennessy and Jackson Kelly will play Marcus. Previously announced recurring cast members include Rome Flynn as Jordan, Ana Ortiz as Detective Ganz, and Sherri Saum as Zoe. There will likely be a number of additional casting announcements to come.

Imperfect Women began production in May 2025 in Los Angeles and was first announced in March 2024 with Moss and Washington as stars and executive producers with their respective production companies. Between two of the most celebrated actresses on the small screen, with roles in hit shows like Mad Men, Scandal, The Handmaid's Tale, and Little Fires Everywhere, their collaboration will surely be a must-watch television event that will grab awards attention.

Moss and Washington will continue to shine, as will Mara in her latest role on th small-screen. Daredevil: Born Again fans (and, let's be honest, Hart of Dixie fans) should be excited to see even more of Wilson Bethel, though, in what might be one of his most exciting roles to date. Scoring a role in an Apple TV+ limited series, and one of this caliber, is super deserved. He's been an underrated but fan-favorite talent since his breakthrough on The CW, but he's getting his moment!

Bethel will also return as Dex in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 after breaking out of prison in the penultimate episode of season 1. As of the first season's finale, Dex is hiding somewhere in New York City, and fans have been theorizing based on set photos that he and Daredevil could be teaming up in season 2. Whatever gets us more Bethel on our screens is fine by me!

