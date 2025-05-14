Daredevil: Born Again season 2 sets Defenders reunion with this star's long-awaited Marvel return

We're about to get the Defenders reunion fans have been waiting almost 10 years for thanks to a recent announcement that revealed one of the three remaining heroes will join Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. It's been a long time coming, but we're finally reuniting with one of the most beloved Marvel TV characters of all time.

During the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, May 13, Cox was joined on stage by a special guest to reveal a super exciting casting for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Krysten Ritter was right by the side of her Defenders costar to share the thrilling news: Jessica Jones will be back for more action in the second season of the hit Disney+ revival series!

Ritter addressed the audience and Marvel fans at the Disney Upfronts presentation and spoke on stage about her excitement to reprise her role as Jessica Jones. She also teased that the upcoming second season of the new hit series will be "incredible." We don't doubt it! Check out Ritter's full statement about her upcoming role below:

"It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU. I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Jessica Jones coming back in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Although the exact nature of Ritter's role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 haven't been confirmed, the actress' appearance at the Upfronts as well as her comments about joining season 2 seem to point to a significant role. It's also worth noting that the series counted any returning cast member as a series regular in the opening credits, no matter how big their role.

Additionally, Jessica Jones could be heavily involved in the overall plot of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 given that the upcoming follow-up season will find Daredevil continuing to recruit an army of heroes in New York. If there's one thing we know about Jessica, it's that she's a New York girl through and through. Not to mention, she's a pretty formidable hero to have on your side.

It's been a long time coming for Marvel fans to finally reunite with Jessica Jones. We haven't seen the character in a Marvel title since the third and final season of Jessica Jones dropped on Netflix in June 2019. In between, Ritter played the character in the 2017 team-up limited series The Defenders, which also starred Cox as Daredevil, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, and Mike Colter as Luke Cage.

Obviously, all of those series were ultimately removed from Netflix and later migrated to Disney+ as part of the company's push to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming service. Being so, this Ritter's first official appearance in the MCU since Daredevil was reintegrated into the extended franchise. That's exciting in and of itself. Jessica — and Ritter! — deserve an MCU debut. Maybe this could lead to a bright future for the character and her eponymous series.

Since Jessica Jones ended in 2019, Ritter has kept busy with various series regular television roles in series like Love & Death, Orphan Black: Echoes, and an upcoming role in Showtime's new Dexter sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. She also returned to Netflix to star in the movie Nightbooks and also starred in last year's hit movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 remains in production and eyes a release in early 2026 on Disney+.