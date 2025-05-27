Dark Winds season 4 gets exciting new casting updates

Can we skip to next year already? That's when we'll see the return of our favorite characters, Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito, in Dark Winds season 4. That's right. The fourth season will start airing on AMC and streaming on AMC+ sometime in 2026. AMC announced the renewal of the popular crime drama back in February 2025, before the season 3 premiere. At first, we had the third season to stay tuned to every week, but now that season 3 is wrapped, the wait for season 4 feels even longer.

The good news is that everything appears to be going smoothly at the moment, with production underway and some exciting casting updates already rolling in. Fans can breathe a little easier knowing that new episodes are officially in the works. With the return of our favorite trio and the promise of fresh faces and deeper mysteries, Dark Winds season 4 is shaping up to be well worth the wait.

Filming reportedly started on the fourth season in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March 2025. Executive producer George R.R. Martin confirmed the production start in an April 7 blog post, noting that the upcoming season will consist of eight episodes, with series star Zahn McClarnon directing the premiere episode. McClarnon will also return in the new season as Joe Leaphorn. Additionally, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten will reprise their respective roles as Jim Chee and Bernadette Manuelito. Each episode will be an hour long.

We also previously learned that Chaske Spencer (Teacup, Echo) and Franka Potente (Castlevania: Nocturne, Titans) had joined the season 4 cast. Spencer takes on the recurring role of Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring, while Potente has been cast in an important guest role. However, details about her character are still under wraps.

Dark Winds season 4 new cast additions

Now, we've just learned of two new cast additions that have fans buzzing. Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Under the Bridge, Fancy Dance) and Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express, 911: Lonestar) have officially joined the Dark Winds season 4 cast. DeRoy-Olson steps into a series regular role as Billie Tsosie, a sharp, determined Navajo teenager eager to reconnect with her roots beyond the walls of her boarding school.

Meanwhile, Barnett has been cast in a recurring role as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, a character who comes into the story to investigate a mystery that’s personal to him. The mystery involves one of his friends. Though dedicated to the bureau, Shaw soon becomes entangled with Joe, Jim, and Bernadette in some way.

Unfortunately, we still have no clue what the fourth season will be about. However, it's expected that we'll see Joe, Jim, and Bernadette continue to solve deep and possibly dangerous mysteries within their community. This is all that's been revealed about Dark Winds season 4 so far. We'll get back to you with more information as it is released!