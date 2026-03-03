David Harbour leaves Stranger Things behind in his hilarious new HBO comedy

David Harbour just finished a five-season run on Stranger Things on New Year's Eve 2025. It was the end of an era for the leading man, who also starred in hits like Hellboy, Black Widow, and Thunderbolts* during his time on the hit Netflix original series.

Now, Harbour is trying his hand at dark comedy in the new HBO series, DTF St. Louis, which premiered on March 1, 2026. In it, it's Harbour as we've never seen him before.

DTF St. Louis is a brilliant dark comedy on HBO

DTF St. Louis has an incredible cast, led by Harbour, Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, and Joy Sunday. In the series, Harbour stars as Floyd Smernitch, a friend and colleague of Clark Forrest (Bateman) at a local news station. As Clark and Floyd start to bond over their midlife marital troubles, things get very messy and potentially murder-y.

There's definitely a mystery here. The game is afoot, and we're about to go on a wild ride to find out what happened. After watching the season premiere, I can't wait to find out what happens next.

I'm not going to give too much away, but I really do think this show is about to become a breakout hit for HBO. If you like unsettling comedies that border on cringe and have a little darkness to them, DTF St. Louis is the show for you.

Harbour brings a lot of star power to the series. We all know Bateman and Cardellini from their respective shows and movies. I know I'm watching because I'm a fan of them, but I think with Harbour involved, it's going to attract a much wider audience to the series.

No, I don't think all the younger Stranger Things fans are about to tune in. Trust me, it's not their vibe. But, there's definitely a more mature contingent who will want to see Harbour, having just watched the final season of Stranger Things, and tune in to see what Jim Hopper is up to next.

In that regard, I admit DTF St. Louis is going to be an acquired taste. Some people embrace the awkward and weird in TV shows and enjoy them immensely. That's me. Other people with a different palate might be able to stomach this show. There are many more who simply will not be able to overcome the uncomfortable nature of this series and find the beauty in it. That's okay.

In other words, if you are looking for Harbour to bring you back to his simple, monster-fighting days in Hawkins, Indiana, well, you will be disappointed.

I will say, though, that Floyd, Harbour's character, has a little Hopper to him. He's not an angry cop type when we meet him, but he's a frustrated man struggling with the past, present, and future. Sounds a little like Hopper, doesn't it?

DTF St. Louis Jason Bateman David Harbour - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

And, look, I'm not going to say DTF St. Louis is better than Stranger Things. It's impossible to compare these shows, but there's something so refreshing about this show.

We have six more episodes of DTF St. Louis season 1 left after the season premiere. You can watch new episodes on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Stay tuned for more news about DTF St. Louis! We'll share more information about the new series as we find out.