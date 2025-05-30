Dept. Q ending explained: Does Merritt get saved?

Dept. Q starring Matthew Goode on Netflix is now streaming, and the crime drama is nine episodes long that takes us on the mystery and cold case of Merritt Lingard. Goode's Carl Morck is also recovering from a shooting that happened that left his partner, Hardy, paralyzed and an officer dead.

As he deals with this personal toll, he's also assigned to head the new titular department and gets help from Akram and Rose along the way. There's a lot that happens throughout the episodes, so here's where the main characters and the story end up by the conclusion of the first season.

Dept. Q's biggest questions answered

What really happend the night of William's attack?: Harry Jennings and Merritt had talked about running away together, but they needed money to do that. Even though she told him not to steal her mother's ring from her father, Harry shows up that night to do that so he can be with Merritt. He was actually a good kid with a horrible mother and unstable brother. Lyle followed him, and he's the one who attacked William that night. It's not very clear why but for some reason the constable hid the truth that it was Lyle all these years, and made some sort of unclear deal with him that cost him his life in the end too.

Justin Downing/Netflix

Does Merritt survive?: Merritt does survive. Though Lyle and his mother tried to escape after killing the constable and leave Merritt behind by turning up the pressure in the hyperbaric chamber, Carl and Akram arrive and find out where she's been this whole time. There's a bit of a showdown between the two and Lyle, though Akram throws a knife into his neck and Carl takes the fatal shot. His mother Ailsa tried running away, but when she is stopped by police she shoots herself. William and Merritt are finally reunited after four years.

What will Merritt and William do now?: After her rescue, there's a three month time jump where Merritt is looking much better and healthier. She decides to take William home to Mhor to their father. They've been talking the last few months and hope to patch things up. Whether they'll stay there indefinitely or not isn't clear, though that's where they're headed now. Carl also confronts Stephen Burns about not using Kirsty Atkins in Graham Finch's trial, but says that he was put in a tough spot trying to protect his daughter so he won't report him. Though he does have a list of requests for him in exchange for his silence.

Is Dept. Q still around?: Following some time off after saving Merritt, Carl returns to work after speaking with Stephen. The department is going to continue solving cold cases for a while with a better budget, Carl getting a car, and Akram's asylum status being changed so he can become an official DI at the station. All of this is thanks to Stephen Burns. The team is back to work, presumably onto the next case, with Hardy joining as well now that he can walk with the help of crutches. Though the series does leave the question of who their shooter was exactly and why they ended up shot, the show ends on a more optimistic note with most of the loose ends and questions tied up.

Dept. Q is now streaming on Netflix.