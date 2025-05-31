Dept. Q episode 7 recap: Merritt almost escapes her captors

Episode 6 of Dept. Q came to an end with Merritt realizing that she could possibly escape with the programming of the hyperbaric chamber's door not working properly. It lead us to the question of whether she'd finally be able to escape. That moment almost came full circle in Dept. Q episode 7, but things don't go as planned. Plus, Carl and team continue to investigate to try and get some answers. Here's a recap of the episode on Netflix. Spoilers below.

Dept. Q tries to connect the many dots

Things keep leading back to Stephen Burns, and so Carl and Akram go pay him a visit once again. In the previous episode, they learned that his daughter had been run off the road and suspect it was someone hired by Graham Finch since it happened during his trial. So, there could be a motive thre in Stephen helping Finch get off on the charges of killing his wife.

He's as sus as ever, it's clear Burns is hiding something. Especially when it's clear he does know who Kirsty Atkins is and tried to play it off that he didn't at first. This then leads to Carl and Akram to Graham Finch and wondering if he had anything to do with Merritt's disappearance. Though at least for now, it looks like he didn't. Though he does admit and apologizes that he sent that goon after Jasper.

Dept. Q on Netflix

The journalist who sort of antagonized Carl in episode 6 calls him and sends him a video of his colleague Sam Haig as a teen. In the video he's speaking with a corrections counselor and explains why he doesn't feel bad for beating up another boy in the facility with him. It's a bit vague, though we get some more information about who Sam was.

This also leads Rose to go back to Paul, the man who owns the rock climbing facility, and question him about Sam. It turns out his wife and Sam had a one night stand. And while that could have been motive for him to kill Sam, Rose seems to believe that he didn't. He's connected to Merritt's disappearance somehow, though the team still hasn't been able to put all the dots together just yet.

Will Merritt finally escape?

Speaking of Merritt, she is not having a good time in this episode. Her tooth becomes infected and she asks for antibiotics, though she gets pliers instead. It's a wild moment of seeing her having to pull her tooth out. Though unknowingly to her captives, this actually gives her an advantage.

As she already realized, the door of her prison is not working 100% properly and she works to think of an escape plan. The pliers come in handy and it works! Though not for long it seems unfrotunatley. She's able to knock the woman out, though the mystery man whose face we still haven't seen gets to Merritt just as she calls the police at 999. Will they respond, or will she continue to be held captive? Another side note, there's Harry and Lyle Lingard who are introduced in the past. As a reminder, Harry is the one who beat up William.

Dept. Q is now streaming on Netflix.