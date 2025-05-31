Dept. Q episode 9 sees the cold case solved once and for all (Finale recap)

The final episode of Dept. Q ties (almost) all the pieces up and answers the questions we've been asking from the start. With the penultimate episode ending on a young Lyle Jennings' creepy face, the start of Dept. Q episode 9 shows us the full video of his interview with the counselor. And, it's crazy. Plus, spoiler alert, Merritt gets saved and the department of misfits proves they're more than capable to do the job. Here's a recap of the Dept. Q finale on Netflix.

So as is revealed, the Sam Haig Merritt knows is actually Lyle. He and his brother Harry grow up in a very abusive home where their mother was not of right mind and would trap the brothers in the hyperbaric chamber, sometimes for months, as punishment for whatever she deemed bad behavior. In fact the report of their father's death states that he died smoking in bed. Though it's clear their mother is the one who set the fire, burning the home down, and blaming Lyle for it. Harry always looked out for his brother, and Lyle couldn't accept that he was gone.

He knew he was dead, but thought he wasn't gone. A teen Sam Haig looked like Harry, which is why Lyle kept following him. Fed up, eventually Sam attacked him. In investigating, what becomes strange to Carl and the team is that Harry never had a record, even though he was known for burglaries in town. Though Lyle did. Plus, their mother was sent away for treatment as well.

It's all Lyle's fault

On that night that changed everything for the Lingards and Jennings, it turns out that Harry was at Merritt's home to steal her mother's ring, even though she told him not to, so that they could run away together. Unknowingly, his brother Lyle followed him because somehow he figured out what his brother was going to do. And we've seen how unstable Lyle is and how connected he is to his brother. He wouldn't want to lose him. William was attacked not by Harry, but Lyle. And he tells Merritt that as she and his mother try to escape after killing the constable.

Oh yeah, the constable. He ends up finding Merritt after tracing the emergency phone call she tried to make back to Ailsa. Though apparently he was in on some of what happened, and mentions he and Lyle had a deal. What that deal is exactly was confusing and I'm still not sure why he didn't say the truth. That was kind of a dumb plot point in my opinion, but whatever. I also don't understand why William never told Merritt it was Lyle who attacked him that night through a drawing or something.

The real Sam Haig had reached out to Lyle to apologize for what happened between them at the facility, and tell him he wants to write the book. Lyle kills him and takes his identity, which is how he's able to get away with tricking Merritt. Before they can fully make their escape, Carl and his Dept. Q team put the puzzle pieces together and find Merritt!

Though Lyle pops up and Carl is shot in the arm, placing himself in front of Akram, they're able to get him and Lyle dies a pretty bloody death. The two are able to get Merritt out just as the high pressure and temperature knock her out. When she's out though she's reunited with William in a sweet moment. His mother tries to drive off and escape, though is stopped by authorities. Instead of turning herself in, she shoots herself and Ailsa is gone too.

A (mostly) happy ending for Dept. Q

Three months later, Merritt is healed and plans to take William to visit their father in Mhor in the hopes of mending that relationship. Carl tells Stephen Burns he won't report him taking Kirsty Atkins out of the Finch trial, though warns him Kirsty may not feel the same way when she's released. The department will also get a makeover and more money in exchange for Carl hiding the secret, with Akram promoted to DI and getting rid of his asylum status. It was revealed unfortunately Akram's wife operated on the wrong person in Syria, and she's dead because of it.

The case of who shot Carl, Hardy, and Anderson isn't 100% resolved and no shooter is brought revealed or brought in. It's possible Anderson was the target, since a daughter doesn't even exist, and Carl and Hardy just had bad luck. Though the series does end on a happier note with Carl back at work after taking some time off and Hardy, who can partially walk now, coming in to join the team. He just has to figure out a way to get down the stairs first.

Be sure to check out all of our episodic recaps of the series, here. Dept. Q is now streaming on Netflix.