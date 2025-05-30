Dept. Q's fate is still a mystery, but here's what we think about a potential season 2

Netflix's latest crime drama Dept. Q brings Matthew Goode into the role of broody detective Carl Morck who's still ready to do his job. He can be arrogant and rude, but there's pain and guilt underneath it all. Throughout the season, we see him shed some of those layers one by one while solving the cold case of Merritt Lingard's disappearance. With all that happens, could there be a second season?

At the time of this writing, the answer to whether Dept. Q season 2 will happen is unclear because the show has not been renewed or cancelled yet. To be fair, it has just premiered. Sometimes Netflix will announce renewal or cancellation news before a series has premiered. Though that's rare for new releases. The streamer will want to look at the viewership metrics and response to the show before making any decisions. So that leads us into a second question, should there be another chapter in this tale?

Well, if you want to go off of story, the crime drama is based on the Danish Nordic book series by author Jessie Adler-Olsen. There's a total of 10 books, so there's plenty of ideas to use from the source material. Now what about based on how the season ended?

Justin Downing/Netflix

Is a Dept. Q season 2 even necessary?

Most of the loose ends were tied up. Carl, Rose, Akram, and Hardy are able to put the puzzle pieces of the cold case together and eventually find Merritt. Her kidnappers, Aisla and Lyle Jennings are dead, Hardy is able to partially walk and is back to work, and the show ends on a pretty good note with all of the characters a little bit happier. Including, Carl.

The one loose end that was left is that the person who shot Carl and Hardy while on the job isn't identified. They have a potential suspect, at least based on that dream Carl had. But it's not confirmed and it seemed like that case was still left open. Otherwise, everything else has been resolved quite nicely.

A Dept. Q season 2 could see the team back to work on a new cold case. It would be easy enough to do, while threading in the unsolved mystery of Carl and Hardy's shooter. Maybe they, or their co-workers, continue to search for who exactly was behind the incident. The department kind of came together randomly in the first season. But it would be nice to see them as a full, well-oiled machine finally as an established team in a potential season 2.

Though if a second season does happen, I'm sorry but the writers need to clean up the story a lot. There were just too many players and random characters involved to try and throw us off on who could be behind Merritt's kidnapping. It got too much to keep track of. I'd prefer a more concise mystery, which the series definitely has the potential for. So a season 2 isn't completely necessary, though there's still the potential for more that could definitely work.

Dept. Q is now streaming on Netflix.