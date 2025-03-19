Detective Cordelia Cupp is on the case in The Residence! (Release date, time, preview)

A new whodunit series is coming to Netflix soon, and it has a political twist to it too! The Residence is going to be the new show you want to add to your watch list and one I'm personally looking forward to. So when can you start watching it exactly, and what is it all about? We've got all the details for you in this preview post.

The Residence premieres Thursday, March 20, 2025 starting at 12 a.m. PT /. 3 a.m. ET. For those of you on central time, that would be a 2 a.m. CT release time for you. The 8-episode Shondaland produced mystery drama is all about figuring out who a murderer is, but based on the trailer (shared below) it also has a more lighthearted feel to it as well. Which could make for a good late night watch. We shared the global releases times below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET London, Britain 7 a.m. GMT Germany 8:00 a.m. CET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m GST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

What is The Residence about?

As mentioned above, the show is a murder mystery with Detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) on the case. She certainly has her hands full with this one because the crime took place at the White House. Which is for one, huge. And second, there's so many people and staff to interview. How ever will she narrow down her list and figure out who the culprit is? We'll find out soon! In the meantime, check out the official synopsis and trailer from Netflix:

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion."

The production company behind the series is Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, who also executive produces the project. She's best known for bringing Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton to life. So I'm sure The Residence, whose showrunner is Paul William Davies, is going to be great as well! The premise of the show is already interesting, but I'd watch just for the fact that Rhimes is one of the creative minds behind it.

Other than Aduba in the lead role, there's a huge cast list with lots of exciting and familiar faces! Those include Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter, Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher, Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater, Randall Park as Edwin Park, Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard, Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle, Eliza Coupe as Senator Margery Bay Bix, and many more.

The Residence premieres Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.