Dexter: Original Sin renewed for a killer season 2 at Paramount+ with Showtime

The Dexter universe just keeps on expanding, and we couldn’t be more excited. While the first sequel was mediocre but engaging enough to keep us curious, the prequel was a huge success that drew in 2.1M global viewers, making its premiere episode Showtime’s most streamed series in 10 years. Furthermore, the Dexter: Original Sin finale became the most streamed episode of the season, with over 2.68M viewers. If you’ve been holding your breath for news of a renewal, breathe: Paramount+ with Showtime has officially renewed Dexter: Original Sin for season 2, ensuring our continued voyeurism of the young antihero’s transformation into a vigilante serial killer.

Original Sin is the first prequel series in the expanding franchise following serial killer Dexter Morgan. While Michael C. Hall stars as the antihero in the original series and Patrick Gibson portrays him in the prequel, Hall serves as narrator in both. Set in 1991 Miami, 15 years prior to the events of Dexter, Original Sin takes us back to when the blood spatter expert was a teenager working to manage the bloodlust of his Dark Passenger by channeling his urges into a code meant to protect him, given to him by his father. The code helps Dexter locate and kill those who deserve to die, and it comes with specific rules to ensure he doesn’t get caught. It’s a lot for young Dexter to juggle, especially since he’s interning with (then finds himself working for) the Miami Metro Homicide Forensics Department.

L to R: Christian Slater as Harry Morgan and Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan. Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series doesn’t just provide us with Dexter’s backstory, though. It goes even further and gives us the Morgan family’s backstory, including major pieces of Harry’s (Christian Slater) and Deb’s (Molly Brown) lives, the backstory of Dexter’s mother’s death, and—the icing on the cake—the backstories of the moment when Dexter’s and his brother Brian’s (Roby Attal) Dark Passengers emerged from sin, covered in blood. While horrific in story, it’s writing is quite poetic. In fact, if you’re really paying attention, it’s rather poetic throughout the entire franchise.

Laura Moser shields her sons Brian (L) and Dexter (R) from the violent sins being committed right before their eyes. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Original Sin season finale laid the groundwork for another season when it focused intently on Brian and touched on his emergence as the Ice Truck Killer. Additionally, Deb announced her decision to attend the police academy, LaGuerta has a lot prove, and now Harry has a new problem to worry about: Brian. Fans want to see Dexter continue to hone his craft and rid the world of evil just as much as we want to see Brian’s evolution down the opposite path and Deb’s transformation into a cop.

While a writers' room for Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is set to begin work soon, with showrunner Clyde Phillips again at the helm, there are no further details available at this time. Look for the next installment of the Dexter universe to hit this summer, with Michael C. Hall reprising his starring role in the follow-up series to New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin are currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.