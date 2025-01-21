Dexter: Resurrection is on track for summer 2025 premiere thanks to this update

Dexter fans everywhere lost their minds not only when Showtime announced a long-awaited sequel to the hit series, but also when news of a prequel hit the airwaves. Dexter: New Blood premiered in November 2021 to underwhelming reviews, and prequel Dexter: Original Sin premiered in December 2024 to raving reviews, and is currently airing on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime. With the prequel approaching its end this February, the franchise’s second sequel is gearing up to make a big ole bloody splash—er, excuse me, spatter. Michael C. Hall has revealed that production has officially begun on Dexter: Resurrection and is on track for a summer 2025 premiere.

Hall shared the exciting news when he took to social media to confirm he is, indeed, “looking forward to taking another thrill ride”, and to us taking the ride with him. He of course reprises his role as America’s favorite vigilante serial killer. He then revealed that production on Dexter: Resurrection is officially underway. An exact release date has not been announced yet.

Resurrection will be set in present day and is said to be the continuation of Dexter: New Blood, which focused on Dexter’s life nearly a full decade after he was presumed dead in the original series. In New Blood, Harrison, now a teenager unconvinced his father was dead, set out to find him and did so in the tiny little mountain town of Iron Lake in upstate New York.

When he confronted his father face-to-face, Dexter’s world flipped upside down in a jolting reaction that awoke his long-sleeping urges and brought his Dark Passenger back to life. At the end of New Blood, Dexter was left dying in the snow, blood slowly seeping out of a hole in his chest, courtesy of a gunshot wound from Harrison.

As we saw in the premiere episode of Original Sin, Dexter survived and was rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals worked to revive him after he coded on the operating table. Presumably, Resurrection will pick up there, but we don’t yet know for sure.

While specific plot details surrounding the second sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, the show likely hopes to undo any potential damage done by New Blood and stay right on track with the popularity kicked up by Original Sin.

In addition to Hall’s return as Dexter Morgan, Dexter: Resurrection will also see the return of other Dexter favorites as well. Fans can look forward to being reacquainted with David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, and James Remar as beloved Miami Metro ex-detective Harry Morgan and Dex’s father.

According to Variety, Uma Thurman has also joined the cast to take on the role of Charley, “the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater." How exciting! Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated as more Dexter: Resurrection details are revealed.

For now, catch up on the infamous serial killer/expert blood spatter analysts’ life and universe before our Dark Passenger makes his official return. Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin are currently streaming on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime.