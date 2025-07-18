Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 recap: Welcome back, Dexter Morgan

This post contains spoilers from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 from this point forward.

After a two-episode premiere that picked up where we left off and introduced the new stakes, this week’s episode feels more like a return to form for what we’ve come to expect from the series. This installment, “Backseat Driver,” finds both Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) continuing along their path. Let’s dive into those paths!

Catching the Dark Passenger

While Dexter originally arrived in New York City to watch over and even aide Harrison, they’ve yet to make contact. Instead, he got sidetracked by his own mission to stop a killer known as the Dark Passenger, who is preying upon ride share drivers. Dexter is sparked to action not only by his calling, but his frustration that a killer has snatched his name.

That led to him taking a job as a ride share driver. And while he’s perfectly happy to accept a three-out-of-five rating, the company isn’t. Nor is his host and landlord, Blessing (Ntare Mwine). Horrified that Dexter might be struggling, Blessing offers to take him under his wing. Dexter has never been a people person in the customer service sense, so this will take some massaging. Can he learn to do the things needed to get a good score? Will he even keep this up long-term? That remains to be seen.



But his mission isn’t a bust. He manages to find Red (Marc Menchaca). He finds his lair, finds the proof, and hatches a plan. When Red steps into Dexter’s ride share, he is the hunter. But soon, he finds himself the prey. With the tables flipped, Red gives Dexter a clue as to where to ply his efforts next. Seems Red was recruited, and Dexter might follow that path to find some new victims that match the code.

Charley (Uma Thurman), who we saw in the premiere putting something in Red’s ceiling, was offering an invitation to a larger gathering. While Dexter has no interest in being part of a coven of serial killers, his interest is piqued by identifying more targets. We’ll see where this leads moving forward.



Harrison in the crosshairs

Harrison, meanwhile, ended last episode being invited to speak to Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf). His answers do little to throw her off the scent. In fact, she seems to have worked out precisely what Harrison did, and why. That puts him in some danger. But when she goes to press him about it, he has an ace up his sleeve. He makes a confession—to being homeless and living in the hotel under the nose of the manager.

Fortunately, Elsa (Emilia Suarez), his partner in this process, is smitten with him. She sees Harrison as a good guy and possibly more. She is more than willing to back up his story, even if it risks her job. And it is the truth, at least part of it. Det. Wallace seems satisfied and, based on her seeming disdain for management, more than happy to let this slide.

The question is whether Harrison admitting to a small lie has been enough to cover a big lie. Det. Wallace is savvy. She knows what happened and how it happened. We’ve seen dogged investigators before when pursuing a Morgan. It usually doesn’t end well.



We did get a return to form and some movement toward larger stories. I’ve very curious where this next adventure will lead Dexter. His heart is still in his work, but his age and recovery from a serious near-death experience have created barriers. Will that come into play in the future? We’re certainly getting the breadcrumbs that age comes for all of us, even the seemingly invincible Dexter Morgan.

But it’s more than just age coming for Dexter. Angel Batista (David Zayas) now knows where his old pal has gone. It’s clear Angel has is suspicions and he wants to follow, wherever it leads. But he’s not willing to risk anyone else. We catch up with old friends Quinn (Desmond Harrington) and Masuka (C.S. Lee), but Angel isn’t forthcoming. Instead, he’s taking retirement so he can devote his full attention to the hunt for the truth about Dexter Morgan.

That’s a wrap on episode 3. Dexter: Resurrection streams Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sundays on Showtime. Check back next week for a recap of the continuing action right here!

