Dexter: Resurrection release schedule on Paramount+ and Showtime

He's back! The fan-favorite Dexter Universe saga continues in the all-new series Dexter: Resurrection. Coming off the recent prequel, we're now jumping much further in time to revisit everyone's favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall.

Instead of seeing Dexter as a teen, we're now seeing Dexter try to make amends with his own son -- and it's a unique experience to have these shows airing within a year of each other. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Dexter: Resurrection this summer!

Dexter: Resurrection released its first two episodes on Friday, July 11, but there are a few important details fans of the series will want to know. Because this series is through Showtime, subscribers to Paramount+ must have the premium subscription to be able to watch the show. Subscribers who only have the standard Paramount+ account will not have access to the series.

The streaming platform is also dropping the first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection on Friday, July 11, but that will be the only week we'll see more than one episode become available. Starting July 18, only one new episode will become available on the platform. Unlike other streaming shows that release episodes in the evening, Paramount+ releases new episodes at 12:01am ET (so west coast fans can check out new episodes late on Thursdays!).

Episode Paramount+ Release Date Showtime Release Date "A Beating Heart" (Episode 1) Friday, July 11 Sunday, July 13 "Camera Shy" (Episode 2) Friday, July 11 Sunday, July 13 Episode 3 Friday, July 18 Sunday, July 20 Episode 4 Friday, July 25 Sunday, July 27 Episode 5 Friday, Aug. 1 Sunday, Aug. 3 Episode 6 Friday, Aug. 8 Sunday, Aug. 10 Episode 7 Friday, Aug. 15 Sunday, Aug. 17 Episode 8 Friday, Aug. 22 Sunday, Aug. 24 Episode 9 Friday, Aug. 29 Sunday, Aug. 31 Episode 10 Friday, Sept. 5 Sunday, Sept. 7

When we last saw Dexter in this timeline, he was in a coma after being shot by his son, Harrison. Ahead of the new series, Paramount has revealed that when Dexter comes out of the coma and realizes that his son has fled up to New York City, Dexter is determined to find him and face the weight of everything he's put his son through.

The show's description sets Dexter and Harrison up for a wholesome happy ending, but I don't think the story will be so straight-forward . This is the Dexter universe after all, and there are bound to be some unexpected plot twists and foils (and lots of murders) along the way. We also know that Miami Metro’s Angel Batista will also be in New York, causing major problems for Dexter.

The first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection premiered Friday, July 11 on Paramount+ and will be available to subscribers with the Paramount+ Premium plan. New episodes will release weekly on Fridays at 12:01am ET.