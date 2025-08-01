Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 recap: A family reunion

Though the first four weeks of Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) return, he’s been on his own mission while Harrison (Jack Alcott) has been trying to live his own life. But at the end of the last episode, as Harrison was ready to turn himself in, Dexter finally reached out. In this week’s episode, “Murder Horny,” we get a father-son reunion. Let’s dive into this week’s episode.

We pick up right where we left off, with Dexter placing a hand on Harrison’s shoulder. At first alarmed, not wanting to believe his father is alive, Harrison soon realizes it’s true. But it’s not exactly a happy reunion. Turns out that despite Dexter’s attempt at training, Harrison isn’t really into killing. His conscience has been aflame since he dispatched Ryan Foster, even if he did deserve it. He still has Ryan’s watch, and it’s been like his own telltale heart. Dexter removes the burden and tries to explain he’s been watching out for his son in his own way. But it’s going to take time to heal this rift.

Harrison does provide some valuable information. He notes that he just saw Angel Batista (David Zayas), which Dexter realizes is a problem for him. Harrison also realizes soon enough that Angel was using him. Both of them are now weary of Dexter’s former friend. That’s something that will be at play as the season moves forward.

For now, as Harrison tries to resume his life and dodge any inquiries from Detective Wallace (Kadia Saraf), Dexter goes back to his mission. That means connecting again with Mia (Krysten Ritter)—aka Lady Vengeance. Dexter is intrigued by her, and she seems drawn to him. He thinks he might have found a kindred spirit; someone who lives by a code. Harry (James Remar) warns Dexter not to stray from his true purpose.

But it’s not long before Dexter and Mia gather for a date. Bonding while bowling, she suggests they might team up for a kill. Could Dexter have found the partner he’s craved for so long? He’s on the cusp of sharing his secret—his true identity—when Mia shares her heart. She doesn’t really have a code. That Lady Vengeance stuff is a happy coincidence thanks to the media. Turns out she’s just in it for the thrills. When Dexter—as Red—doesn’t have the heart to team up to kill a UCar driver, she decides to strike out on her own.

Dexter soon realizes he can’t kill her without arousing suspicion. So, he finds an alternative—one that helps solve a big problem for Harrison. After breaking into Mia’s place and planting Ryan Foster’s watch, and other evidence, he waits for her to arrive with her latest victim. When she shows up, Dexter calls in an anonymous threat. It works as the police arrive and thwart a kill. They also find evidence linking her to Foster’s death, and as he fits the profile, it seems the case is solved.

When Harrison sees the information on the news that Ryan Foster’s killer has been caught, he realizes it’s his father. While it doesn’t smooth everything over, he reaches out. Dexter pledges to be there for him no matter what. Dexter finally shares the truth of what happened with the Trinity Killer. It’s not all better, but it’s a start. And it might be the tether to the world that Dexter desperately needs.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

The fourth episode was wild and engaging. It broadened the world and got things going in an interesting new way. By contrast, this week’s episode is quieter. I liked the father-son bonding. And I like some of the twists. I’m curious to see where things with Leon (Peter Dinklage) and Charley (Uma Thurman). Clearly, they don’t take disappointment well. While he plays the part of philanthropist, I’m starting to think Leon might be the biggest monster of them all. I’m curious to see how it all plays out and whether Dexter can accomplish his mission, especially with Angel hot on his trail.

