Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7 recap: Completing the double act

When we left off last week, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) had finally taken down the Gemini Killer. But he had little time to bask before he was called to another gathering with Leon (Peter Dinklage).

As the helicopter prepared to take off, who did Dexter see arrive but the Gemini (David Dastmalchian), alive and well. Turns out, the killer was a matched set, and Dexter only got half of them. How would he respond? This week’s episode, “Course Correction,” follows his response. Let’s dive in.

SPOILERS BELOW

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and David Dastmalchian as Gareth in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. | Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A serial killer retreat

Turns out Leon is taking Dexter, Gemini, and Al (Eric Stonestreet) to a secluded castle retreat. There, Al shares the gruesome details of his last kill. It comes complete with a video capturing it all, which leaves Dexter seething as the rest of the group basks in a murder on film. He’s more than committed to taking the rest out.

But first, he has to do his own share. But it’s not his share—he’s pretending to be Red. How is he going to convince everyone he’s the Dark Passenger when his own work is much different and has a much different motivation? Turns out he has an ingenious idea of his own. Rather than getting into the specific details of a kill he’s never committed, Dexter talks about the pathology of a killer hiding behind the mask of an ordinary man.

It's a moving speech—one that seems to come from the heart. It has a profound impact on Leon, who takes Dexter aside to share a bit of his own past. But it doesn’t make much of an impact on Gemini, who seems less than impressed by the detail-less presentation. But Dexter uses that ambivalence to make his move.

When they’re alone, Dexter reveals that he knows Gemini’s twin secret. At first put off, Gemini drops his guard. That’s when Dexter strikes. He shares the truth that he killed Gemini’s brother, provoking him to action. After Gemini makes the first move with a broken wine glass—in full view of Leon, Al, and Charley (Uma Thurman)—Dexter strikes back, killing the second twin. This time, he has it covered.

In the aftermath, he shares that Gemini was planning to kill all the killers to make his grand reveal to Leon. While Charley has misgivings about a plan that doesn’t sound like the Gemini killer, Leon and Al believe it. It also explains perfectly why Lowell disappeared. Dexter seems to have solved a problem and moved one step closer to eliminating this support group.

But his joy at his achievement seems to evaporate when he arrives home. It seems Angel (David Zayas) is there, making friends with Blessing (Ntare Mwine) and his family. This is a clear statement to Dexter, who offers to drive Angel home. On the road, Dexter makes clear that Angel needs to steer clear or it won’t end well. But it doesn’t seem like Angel intends to give up his investigation.

Angel plants a tracker in Dexter’s car. It’s clear, as we close, that there will be a showdown eventually.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Harrison pursuing higher education

Turns out Harrison (Jack Alcott) is following Dexter’s advice and thinking about the future. That means thinking about college. He finds a school of forensic science that could be a good fit. He decides to take a tour and check it out, inviting Dexter along for the ride. But when Dexter is late, he takes the tour on his own.

Harrison is excited about the school and excited about his future. But as he enters the lecture to audit, he bristles. Turns out the guest speaker is Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf), speaking about the New York Ripper. Despite his misgivings, Harrison takes a seat. Soon after, Dexter arrives. He, too, seems to bristle at seeing Det. Wallace. But he also takes a seat.

After the presentation—which talks a lot about the lack of feelings for those who are cold-blooded killers—Dexter and Harrison have a heart-to-heart. Dexter being more open with his son is improving their relationship. He also has a fun exchange with Det. Wallace, learning Harrison wants to become a cop. It’s a great moment of bonding.

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and David Dastmalchian as Gareth in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. | Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Final thoughts on Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7

Dexter has a lot on his plate. He’s trying to be a loving and present father, something that doesn’t come naturally. He’s also trying to balance his undercover assignment with Leon and the group. Now, there’s the looming showdown with Angel.

I’ve always liked Angel and his friendship with Dexter. As we saw in the prequel series, that friendship goes back a long way. I don’t want to see it end badly, but I fear that’s where we’re headed. With just three episodes left, the pressure is on for Dexter and Angel. I can’t wait to see where this goes.

Dexter: Resurrection streams Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sundays on Showtime. We recap the details of each episode here weekly. Check back next week for another installment.

More Paramount :