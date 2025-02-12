Dexter: Resurrection gains huge Game of Thrones actor in villain role

Dexter: Resurrection may have just cast its villain, and it’s a huge casting addition for the series!

One of the more anticipated reboots coming is Dexter: Resurrection. The upcoming series brings back Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the serial killer who hunts other killers. The character was featured in the original Showtime hit Dexter, which ran eight seasons before its controversial finale.

The new show follows the events of the 2021 sequel series, Dexter: New Blood, which seemingly ended with Dexter being killed off for good. However, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin (showing how a younger Dexter started on his crusade) revealed Dexter had somehow survived.

This will lead to a new series with the cast taking shape. And a big name among them is Game of Thrones Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage! TV Line has broken the news of his casting and how he seems set to be the season’s prime villain.

According to TV Line, Dinklage plays billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater: “To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.”

Also, Uma Thurman will have a recurring role as Prater’s head of security. That sure sounds like a villainous person, yet also the possibility he becomes a strange aide to Dexter. Either way, it’s a role right up Dinklage’s alley.

Why adding Peter Dinklage is great for Dexter: Resurrection

A veteran actor, Peter Dinklage was around for years, with minor roles in TV shows and some movies, such as Elf. He hit the height of fame with his role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, which won him a record four Emmy Awards. That’s led to a bigger career in movies like Avengers: Infinity War and others.

Dinklage has shown a terrific ability to play sinister parts in the past, such as Bolivar Trask in the X-Men movies. The description indicates that Prater uses his smaller size to his advantage to make people sympathetic to him. It’s also easier to underestimate him and how dangerous he could be.

If Prater turns out to be the villain of the season, seeing him matching wits with Dexter should be great. What Dexter’s condition will be when this new series starts is still up in the air. He might be recovering from his near-death and a question if he’s in custody or not.

So, having a wounded and troubled Dexter clashing with a rich man hiding his crimes would be quite intriguing. He’ll have to relearn his old skills, get back into the “game,” and maybe make the mistake of misjudging how dangerous Prater is.

Either way, adding a star like Dinklage is a great move for this new sequel series and should make Dexter: Resurrection more of a must-watch series.

Dexter streaming on Paramount + with Showtime.