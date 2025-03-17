Get ready for The Diplomat season 3 in 2025! (3 facts we know so far about the new season)

The Diplomat is expected to return to Netflix in 2025 with a season 3 of the political thriller starring Keri Russell as the US ambassador to the UK, Kat Wyler, and Rufus Sewell as her husband, Hal. After the explosive ending of season 2, which revealed betrayal and possibly left many essential characters for dead, the series is prepared to bring an even more exciting third season.

The ending of season 2 revealed the shocking news that it wasn’t Iran or Russia that ordered the British aircraft blown up, but it was British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge, played by Rory Kinnear. It also seems that he is the one who ordered another explosion; this one aimed at killing Hal Wyler (Sewell), deputy chief of mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler).

At the same time that Kate learns that Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) was also involved in the bombing of the HMS Courageous, Hal learns that President Rayburn (Michael McKean) has died, making Penn President. What a way to end a season! So what's coming up next in The Diplomat season 3?

Bradley Whitford joins the cast of The Diplomat

The Diplomat. (L to R) Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn in episode 306 of The Diplomat. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

One exciting bit of news for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-nominated series is that Janney will be reunited with a fellow West Wing cast member, Bradley Whitford. The Handmaid's Tale actor joins the series as Todd Penn, husband to the newly appointed President, Grace Penn.

And while he's a new cast addition, Netflix reports that many familiar faces will return in the upcoming new season:

Keri Russell as diplomat Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as diplomat Hal Wyler

David Gyasi as British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park

Ato Essandoh as Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford

Allison Janney as President Grace Penn

Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

The Diplomat season 3 will feature more episodes

The Diplomat. (L to R) Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 206 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Fans were sorely disappointed to learn that season 2 would be cut two episodes shorter than the debut season, coming in at only 6 episodes. In an interview with TVLine, series showrunner, creator, and executive producer Debora Cahn shared that the decision to shorten the season was her choice. She added, “[Netflix] was not happy. They wanted the full eight.” She attributed thinking there wasn't enough time to do 8 episodes, before the writers and actors strikes happened, as the reason why it was a shorter season.

The first season of The Diplomat premiered in April 2023, and fans had to wait until October 2024 for the second. But there is good news! Cahn confirmed that The Diplomat season 3 will consist of eight episodes, bringing the count back up to match the first season. Executive Producer Janice Williams spoke to The Direct about a premiere date, stating, "We don't have a release date yet, but if I was a guessing person, I would say, you know, later this year." Let's hope a 2025 release date is actually in store!

Kate will experience a nightmare in getting what she wants

The Diplomat. (L to R) Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 306 of The Diplomat. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

Kate’s knowledge of Penn’s involvement with the bombing almost secures her appointment as vice president, a position she has longed to achieve. Cahn told Tudum, “In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” This could mean that Kate’s story in the upcoming season could prove quite difficult for her.

Cahn alludes that Kate’s dream of becoming VP could be achieved but with dire and possibly dangerous consequences. Penn is obviously working her own agenda, and Kate could be forced to become a pawn in her game, which could be part of Cahn’s comment that “season 3 flips the chessboard.”

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you more news and updates about The Diplomat season 3 on Netflix.