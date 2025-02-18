Praise be! Get the release date and first-look teaser at The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Praise be! Finally after months and months of waiting, Hulu is providing us with some vital information we've been waiting for. The streamer has shared the official release date, and even a teaser of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. This will be the final season of the dystopian drama, and these tidbits have definitely been a long time coming.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 with the first three episodes on Hulu. After that, we'll get one new installment each week until the grand finale on Tuesday, May 27. There's a total of 10 episodes in this final season. Check out the release schedule below:

Episode 1 - April 8

Episode 2 - April 8

Episode 3 - April 8

Episode 4 - April 15

Episode 5 - April 22

Episode 6 - April 29

Episode 7 - May 6

Episode 8 - May 13

Episode 9 - May 20

Episode 10 - May 27

In past seasons, Hulu would always either release two or three episodes on premiere day. So the upcoming schedule for season 6 is not surprising. And honestly because we've been waiting since November 2022 for new episodes, I'm so glad we get three on release day for the sixth and final season!

Also what's really cool is that lead actress Elisabeth Moss is directing the first two and the final two episodes. Ooh! She's directed other episodes in previous seasons. But the first two and last two are really important, especially the series finale. But like the creatives behind the show, we trust this gal!

While she worked behind-the-scenes, obviously she'll also obviously be front and center when The Handmaid's Tale season 6 arrives. And we get to see a look at the season in the official teaser. Check it out below:

There's actually quite a few teases in the video. My first question is whether we're really going to see June back in the red "uniform" as they all "became an army," or is that footage just for promotional purposes? The synopsis seems to hint that June may actually find herself back in Gilead:

"June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

We also see Tuello handing Nick a file. As a reminder, to protect June, Nick agrees to serve as a spy and give Tuello information about Gilead. When we last saw Luke, he was arrested for beating the driver who ran over June, which resulted in him dying. That's when June took Nichole and got on the train, without Luke as he was being arrested.

One of the big questions going into the new season is whether Luke and June would be reunited, but at the 44-second mark, it looks like he's talking to June. So maybe they do! We'll have to wait and see. The biggest theme seems to be "The Revolution" which hopefully means the handmaids, marthas, and others will finally be able to take Gilead down and break free.

I'm also intrigued about that massive wedding - who is it - and whether Luke and June will be able to finally reunite with Hannah, which has been June's mission from the very start of the show. There's so many questions to only be answered in 10 episodes!

