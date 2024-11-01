Disclaimer episode 6 recap and review: How truthful is Nancy's book?
By Sandy C.
Disclaimer episode 6 turns the tables around for Catherine. It's not in her favor just yet, but we’re getting there! That is if Stephen fails in his mission to destroy the Ravenscroft family. Spoilers ahead!
Please note there are spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched Disclaimer episode 6 on Apple TV+. Go stream the latest chapter before reading on.
A worried Catherine (Cate Blanchett) rushes home to search for her son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee), but he’s not there. Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Catherine then get a phone call, informing them that their son is in the hospital – and it’s not looking too good for Nicholas. He is in intensive care and even if Nicholas wakes up, he may not be the same again due to brain damage. It’s awful. But that’s not enough for Stephen (Kevin Kline), who wants Nicholas dead.
An oblivious (and rather stupid, if we’re being honest) Robert goes out of his way to invite Stephen to the hospital to see his son. Catherine is unaware of this but sees Stephen just in time as he is about to inject her son to kill him. No one else noticed this, of course, so all they got to witness was a mad Catherine shoving Stephen to the ground.
Stephen is treated by a nurse and given painkillers and sleeping pills. Robert apologizes on behalf of his wife and tells Stephen he is welcome to visit again.
Catherine isn’t going to just sit with her arms crossed, though. Before Stephen can make his next move, she decides to break into his home. Stephen makes them both tea, crushing sleeping pills into Catherine’s drink. After slapping him across the face, Catherine takes a sip of tea and tells Stephen that it’s time for her voice to be heard. It looks like she is going to tell him her side of the story, which we are all eager to learn about. However, even if she is truthful, I don’t think Stephen will believe a word of it. We are way passed that.
Catherine’s side of the story
Throughout the episode, we do learn some of Catherine’s side, and it turns out it is a lot different than Jonathan’s mother illustrated. For starters, Catherine never seduced Jonathan. His mom wrote him as an innocent young man who was seduced and manipulated by Catherine. But according to the latter, that’s not how it happened. And I believe her. After all, Jonathan’s mom was not there. She wrote the book based on pictures and the few details she had about what happened to her son. Of course, she is going to paint Jonathan as a sweet, innocent man, it’s her child!
Episode 7 of the drama will give us more detail on Catherine’s story, and I can’t wait to hear all about it!
Disclaimer episode 7 premieres next Friday, Nov. 8, only on Apple TV+.