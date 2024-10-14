Disclaimer episode guide: New Apple TV+ series has odd release schedule
By Sandy C.
The first two episodes of Disclaimer on Apple TV+ are now streaming. Missed the two-episode series premiere and want to catch up before episode 3 is out? You’ve come to the right place! In this post, we share the episode release schedule and everything else you need to know so you don’t miss out.
When Apple TV+ first announced Disclaimer, sharing that the psychological thriller would star Cate Blanchett, I was sold! Not only is she one of my favorite actresses, but the streamer is known to deliver fantastic engaging series. The year 2024, in particular, has been a great one for Apple TV+, so I knew this would be yet another hit.
After screening the first few episodes, I’m happy to confirm I was right. If you’re searching for a new drama and are into the psychological thriller genre, Disclaimer is the one to watch. But with this being the start of the holiday season and all, the two-episode premiere may have snuck up on you. If that’s the case, here’s the episode release schedule so you are prepared.
New episodes of Disclaimer will go premiere on Fridays as follows:
- Episode 1 is now streaming
- Episode 2 is now streaming
- Episode 3 streams on Oct. 18
- Episode 4 streams on Oct. 18
- Episode 5 streams on Nov. 1
- Episode 6 streams on Nov. 8
- Episode 7 streams on Nov. 15
That’s right, there are only a total of seven episodes in the limited series. This means that Disclaimer will likely not get a second season as it is intended to be a miniseries. The series finale is on Nov. 15 with episode 7.
Based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name, Disclaimer follows highly acclaimed journalist and author Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) as her life and reputation is turned upside down when a book is published that details Catherine’s past, including all of her dark secrets. The mysterious author is someone who Catherine wronged, and he is seeking revenge. Watch the trailer below: