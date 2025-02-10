Don't expect The Gentlemen season 2 to come out this year

The crime drama The Gentlemen, which became a hit when it premiered last year on Netflix, has left fans eagerly awaiting its next season. In August 2024, Netflix renewed the series for a second installment, and viewers are excited to see what’s in store for their favorite characters. But unfortunately, it doesn't look like the crime drama series will be returning for its second season this year. The Gentlemen was noticeably absent from Netflix's 2025 lineup, leading many to believe that its second season won't be released until 2026.

Given that the crime drama was renewed in mid-2024, it initially seemed like there would be plenty of time for the filmmaking process for The Gentlemen season 2 to make a 2025 release. However, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. Production on The Gentlemen season 2 is reportedly set to start sometime in April this year and is expected to last for about four to eight months.

Once filming wraps up, the episodes will then move on to the post-production process, during which they will spend a good amount of time before finally being released on Netflix. So, it looks like the filmmaking process not finishing up in time is what is preventing The Gentlemen season 2 from being released in 2025.

Although a 2026 release hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s the most likely scenario, as any release beyond that would result in an unnecessarily long wait. As soon as Netflix announces the official release date, you'll be the first to hear about it.

Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman and Kaya Scodelario as Susan "Susie" Glass in The Gentlemen | Netflix

The Gentlemen serves as a spinoff series to Guy Ritchie's crime comedy flick of the same name, which starred Matthew McConaughey. It centers around Theo James' Eddie character, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who finds himself inheriting his father's large estate that is also home to a sprawling and lucrative weed empire.

Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Winstone, and many other talented actors also join James in the crime drama cast. The second season is confirmed to consist of another eight episodes. Ritchie is returning to direct the next installment and will also co-write the scripts with Matthew Read. In addition, James, Scodelario, and Ings are the only confirmed returning cast members so far.

Sadly, this is the only known information so far about The Gentlemen season 2. As we learn new details, we'll be sure to come back and share them. But for now, you'll have to stay tuned to Show Snob!