5 Netflix shows that might not be back in 2025

2024 is basically over at this point, so we've already started looking to 2025. It's going to be a big year for Netflix with so many highly anticipated releases, such as Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, The Night Agent season 2, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, You season 5 and much more.

However, some beloved Netflix shows won't be returning in the new year for various reasons. We're talking about shows like Bridgerton, Outer Banks, 3 Body Problem etc. Then, there are some Netflix series that could come back with new seasons in 2025, but we're not totally sure. Obviously, we would want to see these shows as soon as possible, but it all depends on how long the filmmaking process takes and Netflix.

If the cast and crew can't finish the filmmaking process in time for a show to make a 2025 release, then we won't see it until the next year or possibly even later, depending on the type of show. Sometimes, a series could be finished with filming and post-production, but Netflix will decide to hold it for strategic reasons. This happens more often than not. Currently, there are five Netflix shows that might not return in 2025. We shared them all below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Gordon Cormier as Ang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender | Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most well-executed adaptations of an animated series into a live-action TV format we've seen in a while. While the acting might not be all that great, the show's faithfulness to the original source, its diverse casting, and its high production quality make it a successful adaptation. Honestly, we have to cut the young cast some slack, though. They're all relatively new to the entertainment industry and are still sharpening their acting skills. I'm sure we'll see some improvement in the upcoming second season.

But wait! Avatar: The Last Airbender might not be coming back next year. Why? Well, it has to do with the filmmaking process. Production on Avatar: The Last Airbender began in September 2024. The cameras are expected to stay rolling until mid-2025. After filming wraps up, the new episodes will then spend a good amount of time in post-production being edited.

That said, it doesn't seem likely that the second season will be ready for a 2025 release. A release in 2026? Sure! But Netflix and the show's creative team will want to ensure that the episodes are edited to perfection before releasing them out into the world. The streaming giant would be trying to make a miracle happen if it shoots for a late 2025 release. It's possible but not likely.

Jeff Ward as Buggy The Clown in season 1 of One Piece | Netflix

One Piece

One Piece is one of the best live-action adaptations of a Japanese manga series I've ever watched! Like Avatar: The Last Airbender, it did a good job of staying faithful to its source material. The first season had impressive visual effects and action sequences, and the casting was spot-on. I mean, who could've portrayed the cheerful Monkey D. Luffy better than Iñaki Godoy? Watching him play Luffy was exciting to see because he nailed down all of Luffy's unique quirks. There were also strong performances by the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

While filming on One Piece season 2 looks to have wrapped in mid-December 2024, there's still a chance of it not dropping on Netflix next year. It all depends on how long it takes for the new installment to finish being edited. A show like this isn't going to enter post-production and wrap things up within four to six months.

At the earliest, we'd be looking at a late 2025 release. In fact, one of the show's stars, Vincent Regan, shared his own release prediction for the new season in an interview with CeralKillerz. He told the media and news company that he thinks "the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year." But while it would be nice to see Luffy and his crew back on our screens in 2025, we're not getting our hopes up.

Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman and Kaya Scodelario as Susan "Susie" Glass in The Gentlemen season 1 | Netflix

The Gentlemen

With Theo James taking the lead, I had a feeling The Gentlemen would be a hit on Netflix. It wasn’t just his star power, but also the fact that the original movie it’s a spinoff of had a strong fan following. Fans of the film were naturally curious to see how the spinoff series would stack up. Fortunately, it didn’t disappoint. Netflix renewed the action comedy series for a second season in August 2024.

But will that second season land on Netflix next year? Probably not. Production on season 2 will reportedly start in April 2025. We're probably looking at four to six months of production before it wraps up and moves on to post-production. With this type of production schedule, it doesn't leave much time for post-production to make a 2025 release. The new season can't be released until the episodes are edited. That said, a 2025 release is more than likely out the window. A 2026 release is way more likely to happen.

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season 4 | Netflix

The Witcher

We haven't seen new episodes of The Witcher since July 2023, so we're more than ready to see Geralt's story continue. We're even moreso anticipating this new season because it will be the first season without Henry Cavill as Geralt. In the upcoming The Witcher season 4, Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia. While we're still not quite sure how we feel about this change in cast, we're still looking forward to the new season.

Principal photography wrapped back in October 2024, so the new episodes have been in post-production for about two months now. Since there are a lot of extensive visual effects involved in this series, we're not expecting editing to be finished anytime soon. Netflix hasn't announced the release date or even confirmed a release year yet. However, the fourth season is expected to come out sometime next year.

Could its release be held until the following year? It's possible. Post-production could run over for a show like this, and we'd be waiting until 2026 to see the new season. However, I don't see Netflix holding its release for any reason other than the filmmaking process taking longer than usual. Fans have waited long enough for a new season of this fantasy drama series, and I think Netflix understands that.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 108 of Nobody Wants This | Adam Rose/Netflix

Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This was released on Netflix in late September 2024 and then was shortly renewed in early October. People love this romantic comedy series, and they love the chemistry between the two main leads, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Netflix saw the demand and green-lit another season.

So, what's up with the release date for Nobody Wants This season 2? Well, there isn't one as of right now. What we do know is that filming is reportedly set to start in February 2025, according to Adam Brody. As reported by What's On Netflix, production is then believed to end by April 2025. While that leaves enough time for the episodes to be edited in post-production to make a 2025 release, there's still a possibility that we might not see the new season next year.

With there being so many big shows coming out in 2025, Netflix might choose to hold this one until the following year. Of course, that would suck, and we don't want this to happen. However, we've seen this occur many times in the past. For example, production wrapped on the upcoming Sweet Magnolias season 4 back in May 2024, but we won't be seeing its return until February 2025. It could've easily made a 2025 release. We can only hope that something like this doesn't happen for Nobody Wants This season 2.