Well, it’s been a long and winding road for Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) on Dark Winds season 3. That’s about as nice as you can put it. Leaphorn has been through every emotion imaginable as he’s paved his way through the season. He’s battled monsters at every turn while dealing with the monster inside himself.

His marriage is on the brink of collapse and his career has remained in jeopardy. There's so much more he's gone through, and we're sure there's even more to come in the season finale. So, when can you start watching?

Don’t miss a minute of the heart-pounding action when the season 3 finale, titled "Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse)," of Dark Winds airs this Sunday, April 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC Plus. Here is a closer look at the release times in the U.S. for the finale, and the official synopsis below:

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Central Time: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain Time: 7 p.m MT

"Leaphorn and Chee call upon all their resources to solve the case and serve justice after learning the identity of the killer; Bernadette fights for her life after coming face-to-face with the truth."

Dark Winds season 3 on AMC

The season finale has a runtime of 45 minutes. I am dreading the end of this highly-acclaimed show as much as the next person, but fear not avid AMC watchers this is not the end of the series. The cast and crew are already back at it to film Dark Winds season 4 as the show has been renewed. But before the next phase, they have to wrap up the loose ends in season 3 where hopefully we will gather some insights about what could come in the following season. The best is most certainly yet to come.

Every episode this season has been better than the last. It’s no secret why AMC is holding onto this compelling drama. The psychological thriller was created by Graham Roland and is based on the Leaphorn and Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman. What makes the series so unique is that it's led by a mostly Native American cast.

In the penultimate episode of Dark Winds, the murder of Ernesto Cata was finally put to bed. Throughout the season the mystery of Cata’s murder was the focal point. Signs were coming from all different directions. If you were anything like me you were accusing Dr. Reynolds from the start. Jim Chee and Joe Leaphorn had a habit of overanalyzing the situation this year. And as you know in any crime drama the murderer is never revealed initially. Chee may have been convinced it was Shorty Bowlegs (Derek Hinkey) even if it never made sense for him to kill his son’s best friend.

Dark Winds season 3 on AMC

Leaphorn was convinced it was Halsey, but it came off as a far-fetched move for a hippie to want George and Ernesto off his property that badly. What mischievous acts could two young native boys get into? Dr. Reynolds was always the character who presented a red flag. When he tried to destroy the “fake” arrowhead evidence Joe showed him it was too shady to be a coincidence. These misdirects have been enticing for viewers.

There are some resolutions that must be explored in the finale. What becomes of Bernadette at the border as she attempts to single-handedly take down Spenser’s drug operation? Can she once again accept a life-and-death situation without the help of Leaphorn and Chee?

Dr. Reynolds will assuredly be after George Bowlegs to put an end to his devious secrets. I think it’s high time the boy catches a break. Imagine how exhausted he must be. And then there’s Joe. Emma (Deanna Allison) has left him and Sylvia Washington has not let up. Will she turn over the evidence she has on Leaphorn or let him slip through the cracks for taking a murderer off the street?

Dark Winds season finale premieres Sunday, April 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC Plus.