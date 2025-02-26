Outer Banks star's new Apple TV+ role hints at uncertain future in season 5

The career trajectory for a particular Outer Banks star continues to go up, up, up! After breaking out on the breakout hit Netflix teen adventure drama, the cast members have continued to book more and more roles that have taken them to the big screen, more television shows, and beyond. Well, one of the show's biggest breakouts landed a new role that raises questions for Outer Banks season 5.

Drew Starkey, who plays super-Kook Rafe Cameron in Outer Banks, scored his latest high-profile role that's setting up a successful career after the Netflix teen series ends with season 5. The actor will have a major recurring role in Lucky, the Apple TV+ limited series based on the book by Marissa Stapley, executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, and starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Queer star joins a cast that also includes Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Timothy Olyphant, which is perhaps the most A-list ensemble the rising star has been part of (shy of starring opposite of Daniel Craig in the aforementioned romantic drama film). Starkey will play Cary, the husband of Taylor-Joy's character Lucky, a woman who embraces her criminal past one last time.

Last year, Starkey even further broke out beyond Outer Banks thanks to his role as Eugene Allerton in Luca Guadagnino's Golden Globe-nominated film Queer, which begins streaming on Max on March 28. He's clearly in high demand right now for some big projects. Will that have any impact on his role as Rafe in Outer Banks season 5? It's a question worth asking.

Drew Starkey lands 'lucky' role ahead of Outer Banks season 5

When Lucky was first announced with Taylor-Joy on board in December 2024, Deadline reported that the limited series was eyeing a production start date in spring 2025. According to the latest filming update for OBX season 5, filming on the final season also wouldn't begin until spring 2025 for a release sometime in 2026. Still, it's possible that Starkey could juggle both shows.

Production on Queer wrapped in June 2023 just as production on Outer Banks season 4 was beginning the same month. There was a bit of overlap, but Starkey was given permission to act in both projects and the OBX creative team accommodated his schedule. Without firm start dates for either OBX season 5 or Apple TV+'s Lucky, it's hard to know if there will be overlap.

Obviously, since Starkey accepted the role in Lucky, his schedule was abiding. But it's still possible that we could see a bit less of Rafe in season 5 depending on what happens with the productions. In the season 4 finale, Rafe's the one who inspires the Pogues to follow Groff to Lisbon in pursuit of the Blue Crown following JJ's death.

Maybe Rafe doesn't join them for the first leg of their trip? Maybe he goes rogue? Maybe he's by their side the whole time? Honestly, it's unlikely that after the response to JJ's unexpected death, Netflix would risk the backlash that would occur from the departure of another fan-favorite character and cast member. We'd shouldn't worry that OBX5 will be Rafe-less just yet, but it's definitely worrisome.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more streaming TV news and updates!