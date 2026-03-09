DTF St. Louis episode 2 recap: Oh, that’s Watermelon Breeze

After learning why the season premiere of DTF St. Louis was titled “Cornhole”, viewers can assume that “Snag it” would be a crucial moment in the second episode of the season. And when you learn why it’s called that, you’ll likely roll your eyes, as I did.

Unlike the series premiere, DTF St. Louis episode 2 didn’t waste time getting into things by picking up right where episode 1 left off.

Then it gets right into the affair with Carol and Clark. Initially, I assumed Carol was the initiator since her husband, Floyd, seemed to repulse her. However, seeing her put the moves on Clark was more forward than anyone may have expected.

The first obvious instance happened at a baseball game. Carol put Clark’s beer between her legs and told him to snag it — and there's the episode title. She then went on to say, “It’s yours.”

After that, the affair began, and she let it be known that Clark never had to be shy or hide anything from her when they were together.

Then, during a concert where Floyd was signing for the hearing impaired, Carol sees her husband in a new light and realizes that she was wrong for cheating on him. That leads her to break off the affair. But, this is where things get interesting. Clark introduced Floyd to DTF St. Louis after Carol ended their arrangement. That's the big twist that the audience

DTF St. Louis episode 2 ending explained

While Detective Homer interrogated Clark at the police station, Jodie Plumb spoke with Carol. The interview was pretty much what you’d expect from someone who’s just become a widow. Carol was abrupt, passive-aggressive, and clearly saddened by her husband’s passing (the latter could be an act).

Before leaving, Detective Plumb finds a box with Floyd’s personal stuff. This is when everyone learns that the nude photo at the crime scene was actually a young Floyd posing in a magazine. That’s not all. Carol's careless lies put her on the list of Detective Plumb's subjects.

Carol said that Clark told her he owned a company in Canada, initiated the relationship, and that he was at Jamba Juice before her. All of those were lies. He was honest about his job, she flirted with him, and she was waiting for him at the Jamba Juice.

Maybe the dumbest of Carol’s lies was saying that she ordered the same drink as Clark. The truth was that her order was so regular that the staff referred to her as her drink, Watermelon Breeze. At the end of the episode, Carol goes into Jamba Juice and gets awkward looks from the staff who Detective Plumb interviewed.

Lastly, Detective Homer feels good about himself and the case as Clark is being arrested for premeditated murder. As he brags about it to Plumb, she drops the bomb that the naked “Indiana Jones” pic was of Floyd when he was younger. More importantly, Detective Plumb believes that Carol lied about who started the affair. Now, it looks like everything Homer believed will be questioned.

DTF St. Louis episode 3 arrives on HBO on Sunday, March 15, and you definitely don'g want to miss it. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming episode.