Dune: Prophecy and the 6 best (and 2 worst) shows streaming on Max right now
By Sandy C.
The streaming platform Max is known for its brilliant library of movies as it is the streaming home to some of the biggest film features. However, you don’t want to sleep on Max’s TV content! From Dune: Prophecy to House of the Dragon, there’s something for everyone on the service.
If you don’t already have a Max subscription, you’re missing out on quality rich series. The stories are engaging, clever, and feature a star-studded talented cast. I can sing its praises all day, but no streamer is perfect. Max is one of my favorite services, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any bad apples. The majority of Max’s content is great, but in our list below we also highlight the shows we would rather skip.
The Last of Us and Succession, for example, need to be on your to-watch list if you’re not already a fan. But the series The Idol? Avoid that at all costs, please! You’ll thank me later. In need of more suggestions? Show Snob has your back!
5 must-watch shows on Max
In no particular order, these are the best shows to stream on Max:
- Dune: Prophecy
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- House of the Dragon
- The Sopranos
- Euphoria
All of the shows on this list have broken records. They trend on social media whenever there’s a new episode out. Even if you don’t watch these shows, you have heard about them. The latest to join the top ranks at Max, we have Dune: Prophecy. If you’re into the Dune lore, you’re gonna love the new series starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and others.
Dune: Prophecy premiered on Nov. 17, dropping the first episode. The others will arrive weekly. The series is set to feature a total of six episodes. Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters trying to save the future of humankind
2 shows to skip on Max
In no particular order, these are the worst shows on Max. It’s up to you, but we suggest you hit the skip button on the following:
- The Idol
- Velma
Velma has twice made it into my “Worst shows of the year” list. I don’t know how it even got a second season renewal, but HBO came to its senses and canceled Velma after two painful seasons. Yinkies! But the worst of the worst on Max? That has to be The Idol.
Whenever I think about The Idol on Max, I can’t help but laugh. Not because I remember it fondly, but the exact opposite. The series is so bad, it’s laughable. And the cherry on top is Sam Levinson telling the world that this was going to be the best, biggest series of the year. The Idol is big all right, a big mess. It stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (the Weeknd) in a story that sees Jocelyn (Depp), a former pop star who is trying to win her audience back and reclaim her title as the biggest pop star in the country. Threatening her rise to the top is Tedros (Tesfaye), the head of a contemporary cult. I can only recommend you watch The Idol if you enjoy trainwrecks and wasting your time.