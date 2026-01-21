Was Dunk actually knighted by Ser Arlan of Pennytree on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

With the death of Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Dunk has a journey to take on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He wants to be a knight and to prove himself at the tourney, but there is one big question hanging over our heads right now. Was he actually knighted before Ser Arlan’s death?

When Dunk gets to the tourney, he shares that Ser Arlan knighted him, but there were no witnesses to this. While a knight can knight another man, there usually needs to be someone to witness this happening. Otherwise, what’s to stop everyone from saying a deceased knight did it? So, did it really happen?

Bamber Todd (young Dunk) and Danny Webb (Ser Arlan of Pennytree) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO.

Dunk probably wasn’t knighted on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

We didn’t see it happen, and there is nothing in the books to say that ithappened. The truth is, Dunk wants to reinvent himself and find a place in the world, and the best option is to prove himself as a knight.

Showrunner Ira Parker doesn’t even offer a clear answer to the question. He points out that it doesn’t really matter if Dunk was truly knighted or not. It’s all about what’s on the inside, and Dunk ahs the virtues of a knight. Doesn’t that make him one?

Well, no, as we saw from Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones. While she stood by those she believed to be the rightful heirs to the Iron Throne, she was never officially knighted until the very end of the series by Jaime Lannister, who is the first to point out that a knight can knight someone.

There is a point in the books that hints that Dunk is not a true knight, as he refuses to knight someone else. This could come up in the series.

Peter Claffey (Dunk) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO.

Can Dunk be considered a knight on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

While Dunk may not have been knighted by Ser Arlan of Pennytree, there is a chance that he could still be considered a knight. After all, he has the horses and he can fight. He was trained by Ser Arlan when acting as his squire.

In the end, we know from the books that Dunk becomes considered a knight, and it suggests that it doesn’t really matter if Dunk’s words are true or not. However, considering knights are supposed to be virtuous, doesn’t lying about being knighted go against that?

Of course, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have proven that knights aren’t necessarily good people. They’re good fighters, and if Dunk can prove that, he can be considered a knight.

