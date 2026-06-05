Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 5 recap: A new start

In Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 4, things took a dark turn. After an outbreak, Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) had to make a difficult decision.

Now, it’s time for the aftermath. In season 1 episode 5, “Peaceful Find Peace,” it’s all about finding a way forward.

Rip’s new gig

As we open, Beth and Rip are staring out at the quiet and peaceful ranch. With no herd, it’s hard to be there. With no herd, it’s hard to see how they stay in business. But, thanks to Everett (Ed Harris), Rip has a shot at a new gig. Turns out Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) has a need for a strong foreman at 10 Petal. So, Everett picks up Rip and brokers an introduction.

After some feeling each other out, Beulah hires Rip. But she doesn’t bother to tell Chet (Hart Denton), who bristles when Rip arrives and takes charge. Rip spends his first day working the crew and trying to figure out who is worthwhile. At the end of the long day, he gives Chet his walking papers, which Chet takes poorly.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Chet tries to appeal to Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) but finds no support. At dinner, Rip shares with Beulah that Chet is no longer employed. Beulah doesn’t blink. Instead, she settles on a contract with Rip. He’s locked in—but he’s also realized where the body he found came from and who it is. Now, the only question is why.

Meanwhile, Chet is angry and armed with dangerous information. That’s a potentially harmful situation. He was warned by Joaquin, but he doesn’t seem to take the warning serious. As we close the week, Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) shows up to confer with Chet, which can’t be good for anyone.

Beth’s big play

Beth is struggling with the fact Rip has to work the 10-Petal. She knows the ranch was Rip’s dream and his chance to be the boss. Now, he’s back working for someone else. Beth spends the day researching, trying to find a new way forward—a way to chase their dream once again. She settles on making an approach to Beulah.

(L-R): Marc Menchaca as Zachariah and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

After Rip has left for the day, she arrives with a drink and asks to speak to Beulah. They are both women of power, and they understand each other. Beth pitches her services to transform the 10 Petal, improve their business model, and make them both a lot of money. She draws the line at trading on the Dutton name, but it seems they have an understanding.

Naturally, Beth taking this position will upset the order. Joaquin has been cleaning up the ranch’s messes for a while. He asked for a bigger role just last week, and now he’s being replaced. That likely won’t sit well.

Carter’s bad day

Carter (Finn Little) still isn’t pleased with Beth, and still isn’t chatting with her. He’s also still not going to school. He’s continuing his work as a day trader for Dwight (Ray McKinnon). Dwight has a laid-back outlook on life, and the illegal big cat. But he seems to like Carter, and it’s a nice escape.

L-R: Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana and Finn Little as Carter in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.

While out at work, Carter invites Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) to visit. Oreana is impressed, too, while Miguel (Berto Colon) isn’t. He quickly puts an end to the visit, leaving Carter to his little work while Dwight—after dispensing some wisdom about appreciating his youth and his time with his mother—takes a little nap.

It seems like more than a coincidence that the police show up shortly after Oreana’s visit. The police are doing a raid, and Dwight quickly runs for his prized big cat. By the time Carter arrives, Dwight is shot and bleeding out. The sheriff (Josh Stewart) was the one who pulled the trigger.

Later, at the station, he tries to convince Carter Dwight was a bad guy. Carter isn’t buying it. But the threat of getting chargers—or worse—convinces him there is a deal to be made. He agrees to keep quiet, and the sheriff agrees to pretend he wasn’t there. Carter is free, but by the time Oreana finds him, he’s emotionally shattered.

After the tough times of last week, including a difficult decision and the loss of the herd, this week felt more like setting up what comes next. Beth and Rip are entrenched at the 10 Petal, but neither trusts Beulah nor the Jacksons. Carter is on his own again, leaning on another Jackson in Oreana. It feels like this enmeshment won’t end happily.

Dutton Ranch streams Fridays on Paramount+. Check back next week as we recap all the action of the season.