Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 6 recap: Trouble brewing

In Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 5, we saw Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) find a new way forward. In their own ways, playing to their own strengths, they each aligned themselves with the 10 Petal Ranch. That means intertwining their fate with that of the Jackson family. Will it be their salvation or their doom?

In season 1 episode 6, “A Cowboy Saint,” takes us on the road to answering that question.

Duttons and Jacksons

Rip is taking to his position as boss at the 10 Petal, but he’s still feeling everyone out. That means relying on people he does know, so he’s invited Azul (J.R. Villareal) and Zechariah (Marc Menchaca) to join the group. While Azul has misgivings, the opening makes it clear he’s doing it for his family. Zechariah, meanwhile, will be Rip’s eyes and ears, staying in the bunkhouse to provide some intel on what’s happening with the team at the 10 Petal.

The first task, however, is bringing in a new herd. They have to off-load them, get them tagged and branded, and tend to the sick ones. Rip leans on Azul as his new No. 2, and things go fairly smooth. But it’s clear there’s still some rivalry between Rip’s new hands and the 10 Petal crew. That leads to some friendly back-and-forth between Zechariah and Austin (Sterling English) as he ingratiates with the new crew.

After a solid day of work, the 10 Petal crew challenges Rip’s new hands to a competition. Rip agrees, seeing it as a means of bonding. As he used to do at the Yellowstone, these kind of competitions break down walls and lead to a better working unit. This seems to do the trick. Rip’s plan is working, but it’s not done yet.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Beth’s big adventure

Meanwhile, Beth is on the road with Beulah (Annette Bening) as they try to land a sale. Beth promised to bring her skills and talents to selling the 10 Petal, to provide a better future. This is the first foray into seeing if she can back up the talk. While on the plane, Beth is all business. She’s focused on the proposal. Beulah questions her method, but Beth explains why this is the route she’s going.

In the meeting, it pays off. Beth is prepared and able to back up her pitch. She’s also able to answer questions about the Dutton legacy and gracefully pivot to the Jackson’s story. This helps provide an opening for Beulah to sell her own legacy, showing that she and Beth make a good team. They land the deal, and it seems a success.

But Beulah isn’t content to let things lie. As she and Beth enjoy a celebratory drink, Beulah seeks to probe more into Beth’s past. That means questions about her father and her brother, Jamie. Beth doesn’t want to go there and tries to deflect. It’s clear this isn’t over. Beulah is the kind of woman who likes leverage, and Beth’s secrets leave her vulnerable.

L-R: Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin and Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Rob-Will and Chet

Meanwhile, Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) and Chet (Hart Denton) are spending time together. Both are bitter about being cut out of the action at the 10-Petal, and both are drinking. To that already poor combination, they add the purchase of a large assortment of firearms. Rob-Will is a wild card, and adding weapons to the mix doesn’t bode well. But it’s Chet who makes the first big swing.

Drunk, angry, and armed, he turns up at the 10-Petal to confront Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba). He fires a shot, hitting Joaquin in the hand. He’s ready to finish the job when Miguel (Berto Colon) arrives and puts one in Chet’s forehead. Rip arrives a few minutes later, offering to help Joaquin while Miguel sees to Chet’s body.

On the way to see Everett (Ed Harris) so Joaquin can avoid any probing questions at the hospital, Rip decides to get some answers. He presses Joaquin about the body he found on his ranch and Rob-Will. He gets the full story of Wes and more insight into Rob-Will. The plan is for Rob-Will to never return to the 10-Petal, but we know he has other plans. That means that neither Rip nor Joaquin is out-of-the-woods just yet.

We got some interesting developments this week in what is the shortest episode of the season so far. That’s without mentioning Carter (Finn Little) still struggling with grief and keeping a secret from Beth and Rip. We also saw Everett and Beulah cross a romantic line, though what their future is and what it means for their past is unclear. But with three episodes left, we’re setting the pieces in place for an epic finish to this first season.

Dutton Ranch streams Fridays on Paramount+. Check back next week as we recap all the action of this first season.