Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 7 recap: A rough party

In Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 6, we saw Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) dive into their new roles with the 10 Petal. That included landing a big, new deal for Beulah (Annette Bening) and the ranch.

While they were working, Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) was plotting his big return. Is he finally ready to make his reappearance in season 1 episode 7, “Den of Sin?”

A trip to the past

We begin and end the episode with a trip to 1981, where we meet a young Beulah (Rebecca Robles). She’s being minded by Mariano (Bobby Soto), who is a new father to Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba). We’ve learned that something happened with Mariano that forced him to leave and entrust his son to Beulah. It seems this flash-back, which shows how close they were, might answer the question of what led to that and more.

Beulah is something of a flirtatious party girl. That leads to her connecting with Luke (Cameron Cowperthwaite). He’s handsome and charming, helping create a diversion so that he can sneak Beulah out. By the time Mariano realizes and manages to follow, the damage is done. He finds Beulah worse for the wear, missing a boot, and clearly having been taken advantage of by Luke. She swears him to secrecy.

Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.

We return to that timeline at the close. Beulah, at another 10 Petal party, is hiding in the bathroom when Mariano finds her. She’s pregnant, and Mariano knows how it happened. She asks him to take her to Luke so she can tell him he’s going to be a father. But, once inside, Beulah pulls a gun and executes Luke as Mariano looks on, helpless.

It’s a glimpse into the past and possibly an explanation for Beulah’s children. Is Rob-Will the product of that time with Luke? Is taking the blame for Luke’s murder the reason Mariano had to flee, entrusting his own son to Beulah? We don’t have the answers—yet. But the picture of life on the 10 Petal is coming into view.

Carter’s heartbreak

Meanwhile, Beth, Rip, and Carter (Finn Little) get dressed up for the 10 Petal 190th Birthday bash. They ride horses over, hoping for a fun night. Carter confessed his love to Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) last week, and it didn’t go over well. He’s hoping to smooth things over, but when he finds her at the party, she’s talking up a handsome man from her own world. She gives Carter the brush-off, which sends him to the bar.

Carter is really hitting the bottle. Everett (Ed Harris), who is there to support Beulah but not a fan of these gatherings, tries to offer some advice. So, too, does the Sheriff (Josh Stewart), but Carter’s anger continues to burn as the drinks flow. As he walks the house, after an especially nasty exchange with Oreana, he’s in the wrong headspace. He rips a decorative hunting trophy off the wall and carries it out to the party. Rip rushes to get him under control, but in the commotion, Beulah has a heart attack.

Succession at 10 Petal

It makes sense that Beulah is struggling. In addition to getting a glimpse into her past, we get a glimpse into her struggles in the present. She is preparing to step down. She’s nearly closed a major deal, ensuring a better revenue stream for the 10 Petal. She plans to leave things to Joaquin, who has shown himself worthy of handling the day-to-day duties of the Ranch. She has a speech prepared, but before she can give it, Rob-Will arrives.

Rob-Will left rehab and has no plans of staying quiet or going quietly. He makes it abundantly clear that he will remove anything that stands in the way of him inheriting the ranch, which he views as his family legacy. That includes killing Joaquin if it comes to that. Beulah takes his threats in stride but is clearly rattled.

When she stands to give the speech, she gets to the portion on succession. Joaquin is ready to hear his name, but instead she hands the reigns to Rob-Will. That leaves Beth and Rip rattled and leaves the potential deal up in the air. As a result, Joaquin leaves; he’s done playing second fiddle. Rob-Will bids him good riddance while making it clear that Chet’s (Hart Denton) attempt on his life was at Rob-Will’s behest. Clearly, there is bad blood, and that will make for bad tidings for everyone involved with the 10-Petal.

I enjoyed the flashback sequences from this episode of Dutton Ranch. It was good to get a little insight into Beulah and her children, which helps explain some of her struggles with them. It was one of the shorter episodes, but it was action-packed. The return of Rob-Will certainly has everyone on their toes, and it seems clear that it will present plenty of challenges for the 10 Petal, Oreana, Beth, Rip, and Beulah. We should have an explosive final two episodes.

Dutton Ranch streams Fridays on Paramount+. Check back next week as we continue to dive deep into the first season on Dutton Ranch.