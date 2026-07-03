Dutton Ranch season 1, episode 9 recap: A finale showdown

It’s been an engaging and, at times explosive first season of Dutton Ranch. That all came to an end with this week’s episode, “El Padrino,” which finally answered some questions and ended up posing all new ones. Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

At the end of last week’s episode, Austin (Sterlin English) shared the truth about the 10 Petal with Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). That includes special deliveries off the books from Mexico. As we open, Rip and Beth are standing by to intercept the latest delivery. Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) shows up to try and stop them and decides to challenge Rip, which is a mistake. After dispatching Rob-Will and getting the secret ledger, Beth and Rip take a group of cattle to their ranch.

There, with the help of Azul (J.R. Villareal) and Zachariah (Marc Menchaca), they summon Everett to help open up the fresh wounds on the cattle. Beth, meanwhile, is preoccupied with where Carter (Finn Little) might have ended up. They are wading into danger, and she wants to be sure Carter is safe.

Everett (Ed Harris) arrives and understands the request. Given his recent step forward with Beulah (Annette Bening), he’s hoping that Rip and Beth are wrong. They aren’t. Instead, Everett pulls bricks of Fentanyl from the cattle. It’s about $2 million worth in street value, which Rip realizes will be a problem and won’t go unnoticed. He offers Azul and Zachariah a chance to leave, but neither wishes to abandon their new boss and job.

Beth, meanwhile, decides she needs to try and find Carter. Everett, meanwhile, has questions of his own. He heads out for his own house to find Beulah. Once he arrives, he has more than a few questions for his new love.

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Beulah’s confession

When Everett confronts her, Beulah shares the whole story. It’s the one we saw a few episodes ago. Beulah was young and ended up being taken advantage of after slipping away from Mariano, her father’s right-hand man. She ended up pregnant—with Rob-Will—and went to kill the man that hurt her. Mariano helped get rid of the body and agreed to take the heat, fleeing to Mexico while his son, Joaquin, was left with Beulah. But things went badly.

Beulah got two sons and ended up with her father’s business. But when the drought came, it threatened their whole empire. So, Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) came to her with an offer from Mariano (Raoul Max Trujillo), who was now a powerful man in Mexico. She’s run drugs, in part to save the 10 Petal and in part because she owed Mariano. And that arrangement had been going on for 15 years.

Upset at the lies, Everett bade Beulah a farewell. She took off and headed to meet Beth and Rip. They, too, were upset by the lies. But they gave her the drugs, hoping to be done with everything. She said she could keep them safe—but Beulah didn’t count on Rob-Will.

Mariano arrives

Meanwhile, Mariano arrives with his team in Texas after getting a call from Joaquin. He pressures Beulah to turn things over to Joaquin and get rid of Beth and Rip. But when Rob-Will tells him they already know about the drugs, he shifts tactics. Mariano calls and threatens Beth and Rip, dispatching Joaquin to kill Rob-Will.

The team that heads to Dutton Ranch finds a well-armed Rip, Everett, Azul, and Zachariah, who are able to dispatch the invaders with minimal damage. Beth, meanwhile, is on the hunt for Carter. He won’t take her call, and she can’t find him. But Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) was able to find Carter. She makes plans to run away with him. She’s taken a pregnancy test, and it’s clear from her reaction that it was positive. She heads home to pack.

(L-R): Finn Little as Carter and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana in season 1, episode 7, of Dutton Ranch streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Dutton Ranch season 1 ending explained

Rob-Will finds Oreana at home. They have a heart-to-heart that’s a long time coming. Rob-Will isn’t a good guy, but he’s got a soft spot for his daughter. As she’s finishing packing, there’s a knock at the door. Rob-Will goes to answer it, and a shot rings out. Oreana arrives just in time to find her father dead and Joaquin speeding away. Beulah arrives home shortly after, finding her son dead.

Meanwhile, Beth returns to the Dutton Ranch and helps clean up. She hasn’t found Carter, but Everett tries to provide some comfort. That comfort doesn’t last. She gets a call from Mariano. He has Carter and he has a score to settle. Beth tells Rip as both of them prepare for the war that’s coming.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, we got a lot of action in this final episode. It ends up being the swan song for Rob-Will, which wasn’t surprising, and sets the stage for more explosive action to come. Will Beth and Rip get to Carter in time? What will Beulah do now that her son is dead? And what will happen to Oreana now? There’s plenty to mull over as we await the recently greenlit season 2.

Dutton Ranch streams Fridays on Paramount+. All season 1 episodes are now streaming, and all recaps are available right here.