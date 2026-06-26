Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 8 recap: The truth comes out

When Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 7 ended, things were going off the rails. Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) returned and made his presence felt. Carter (Finn Little) melted down and made a scene. The deal Beth (Kelly Reilly) negotiated appeared to be falling apart. And Beulah (Annette Bening) finally succumbed to the stress of it all.

What will we get as an encore in the season’s penultimate episode?

Beulah ailing

We pick up where we left off, with Beulah in the throes of a heart attack. The flight of life arrives to whisk her off to the hospital, and Rob-Will is tapped by Everett (Ed Harris) to accompany her. That leaves Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Beth to look on, helpless. But it turns out, it’s not Beulah’s time just yet.

Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) arrives after being called by Everett. It’s still icy between him and Rob-Will, but they are called in to see Beulah together. Joaquin is still upset, but Beulah tries to bring him back into the fold. She also tries to knock down Rob-Will’s arrogance. Her dream is for them to work together because they need each other. And she needs them to work with Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) to get it done. They seemingly agree, but it’s clear neither likes the idea.

Joaquin is still not content. He tries, first, to implicate Rob-Will in the death of Wes. He goes to the Sheriff (Josh Stewart) with the weapon. But with no body, it’s a dead end. We end with him making a call to his father, who could be responsible for the mysterious other half of the 10 Petal business.

Beulah, meanwhile, is tired. She’s also a little beyond caring about her empire. She sees Everett as a chance at love, and he’s finally ready for that with her, too. So, they sneak out of the hospital and away to Everett’s house. They shut out the world—at least for one afternoon.

L-R: Finn Little as Carter and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Carter’s lost his way

Carter, meanwhile, has a long ride home with Rip. He’s drunk and embarrassed, barely surviving the ride back. The next morning, he has a frank, heart-to-heart talk with Beth. He confesses he quit school, and it’s not for him. He wants to be a cowboy. Beth says that means he’s going to work with Rip today.

Despite his condition, Carter heads to the 10 Petal, but it’s not really a good experience. He forgets his gloves, which slows up his work. Later, when trying to rope cattle that were escaping, he ends up getting pulled off his horse. He’s in rough shape, and his work is suffering. And though he says it’s his dream, he implodes. He shouts at Rip and rides off.

When they get home later, Rip confronts Carter, who completes his meltdown. He’s still upset about Oreana, about the murder he witnessed, and his seeming failure to find a path. Despite Beth’s pleas, Carter heads off. He offers his services to the Sheriff, who declines. Carter is lost, and it’s unclear how he’ll find a new way forward.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Secrets unveiled

Meanwhile, Rip has been playing the long game with the 10 Petal. He knows there is more going on under the surface. He placed Zechariah (Marc Menchaca) in the bunk house to learn about this group. And also, for him to make connections. He’s noticed that Austin (Sterlin English) seems to have something he wants to get off his chest. By the end of this week’s episode, he’s ready to confide.

So, Zechariah brings Austin back to the Dutton Ranch for a sit down with Beth and Rip. He shares what he knows about the illegal cattle operation in Mexico and its ties to the 10 Petal. It’s how the 10 Petal has survived, and it’s what cost Wes his life. It’s also, clearly, what cost Beth and Rip their herd. Armed with the truth, it’s time to figure out their next move.

Things are heating up on Dutton Ranch, and it feels clear there is going to be a reckoning. This penultimate episode puts a lot of pieces in place. Carter is lost and looking for direction. Joaquin is hurt and looking for revenge. And Beth and Rip are armed with the truth and now know that the woman they’re working for is the one who ruined their dream. That sets the stage for an explosive first season finale.

Dutton Ranch streams Fridays on Paramount+. The series was also just renewed for season 2! Check back next week as we recap all the action of this first season.