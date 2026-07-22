Dutton Ranch star nearly exited the series during the first season

Dutton Ranch is one of the biggest new shows of 2026, but it wasn't all fun and games for one of the stars of the series. Ed Harris, who stars as Everett McKinney in the Yellowstone spinoff, revealed that he tried to leave the series during the first season in a short interview with Variety.

Harris was asked how many seasons of Dutton Ranch he had signed on to do, and he said, "two." Then, he shared quite the bombshell.

"Midway through this first season, I was ready to say, 'Get me the f*** out of here,' to tell you the truth," Harris said.

When asked to elaborate, Harris claimed that he was "misled." Harris also said, "I didn't feel like I was being used."

"Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was and what my character was going to do and that I was one of the four main characters,” Harris said. “And that wasn’t really the case."

Harris mentioned that he did think he had a bigger part in the season when he watched the first season back, but his frustrations didn't end there. He also revealed that he was very frustrated that they cut a scene of him singing from one of the early episodes of the season.

Ed Harris says he felt “misled” about his “inconsequential” role on “Dutton Ranch,” and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to “get me the f--- out of here.”



“Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what… pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Dutton Ranch is definitely one of the best new shows of the year, but there are definitely some flaws with this show. To me, leaving an actor like Harris on the sidelines for most of the season was a big mistake. You have to keep a cast member of Harris' status and acting prowess in the loop and treat them better. Honestly, I think the first season is even better if there's a scene with Harris singing in it. I would rather have that than more storylines about cattle.

Chad Feehan, the creator and showrunner of Dutton Ranch, left the series after the first season because of things happening behind the scenes, according to Deadline. Benjamin Cavell is stepping into the role in season 2.

Ed Harris will return in Dutton Ranch season 2

Harris also mentioned in the short interview that he has a bigger role in the second season potentially. "I'm being told my character will have a little bit more to do," Harris said.

Look, Dutton Ranch, like Yellowstone, is a challenging show to pull off, but there is a formula here that works really well. Of course, this show is about Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), but there's a lot more room for Harris in this series. Luckily, it sounds like he'll get some more time to shine in the new season.

Dutton Ranch has already been renewed for season 2 on Paramount+. Unfortunately, from the latest updates we've seen, Dutton Ranch season 2 isn't going to premiere until late 2027 at the very earliest.

We'll share more updates about the new season as we find out. Stay tuned for more news about Dutton Ranch season 2.